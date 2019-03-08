Daggers blog: 10 unbeaten but a draw with strugglers Chorley

With the new National League season now underway, young supporter Keane Handley will be sharing his thoughts on all matters at Dagenham & Redbridge in a regular blog.

After many weeks of delight last week ended on a rather low note despite the unbeaten run being extended to 10. The Daggers were held by Chorley at home and a point was only just salvaged by the hands of Elliot Justham.

The man between the sticks did rescue a vital point for The Daggers maintains the unbeaten run by denying Walters from 12 yards.

That is why for me he was the signing of the summer as he committed his future to the club - he wins so many points for his side.

It was the first time I had felt nervous watching Dagenham for a few weeks, as I feared the eventuality - dropping points to the Lancashire side.

On paper, it was an easy win for The Daggers but the injury to Clark early on I feel damaged Taylor's side.

The game proved how vital Kenny Clark is to Dagenham with his leadership on the pitch and overall ability hugely lifting the side.

His absence I feel affected the side's discipline and they began to panic giving the ball away often.

The lack of discipline was evident with the dismissal of Luke Croll who received a second yellow card - I feel both were wrongly given however.

That red means the man who plays at left back will miss the crunch encounter against Barnet.

This will hopefully give Liam Gordon the chance to prove his worth as he hasn't really been able to do so this season.

Onto Saturday, it is a real cracker as fifth take on sixth with The Daggers and Bees both level on points though the latter are ahead on goal difference.

They went above Dagenham after a 0-4 victory against Fylde on Tuesday, Darren Currie's side are going into this one off the back of a rather dominant display.

Taylor's men are also in fine form don't forget and even this early on in the season it's a six pointer in the race for the play offs.

I believe that the main creative players in the starting XI like Luque, Balanta and Dobson need to be on top of their game - to secure all three points.

On Tuesday, Dagenham then travel to Nottingham to play Notts County for the first outside of the football league.

The last time the two sides met was in 2017 and it ended all square; so travelling fans will be hoping for a more exciting match this time round.

County are three points behind The Daggers currently so that again is another big game in terms of league position.

Overall, I believe with the home support (which I hope will be big) and the determination to bounce back following last week's result - Dagenham will come out on top.

Then in terms of Tuesday's encounter, I'd take a point on the road as it is a tough place to go.

It is now Autumn but I have faith that the leaves won't start falling off the Dagenham tree.