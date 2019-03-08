Search

Daggers pair play full 90 for Guyana against United States

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 June 2019

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Liam Gordon and Elliot Bonds were unable to prevent Golden Jaguars suffering a 4-0 defeat in the Concacaf Gold Cup

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge youngsters' Liam Gordon and Elliot Bonds did themselves proud in Guyana's first ever Concacaf Gold Cup match.

The Golden Jaguars were up against North America heavyweights the United States and a heavy thrashing was expected.

But Guyana, with Daggers academy graduates Liam Gordon at left-back and Elliot Bonds in midfield, put up a brave in the Group D encounter.

At half time, it was only 1-0 to the USA after Paul Arriola opened the scoring with the minnows giving everything during the first 45.

United States quality told at the beginning of the second half with Tyler Boyd and Gyasi Zardes finding the net in quick succession before the hour mark.

Guyana never stopped pushing their opponents though, and although Boyd added a fourth late on, the Golden Jaguars could be proud of their efforts on a historic night for the country.

For Gordon and Bonds it would have been a terrific experience and they will hope to be involved in the next Group D encounter on Saturday against Panama, who played England in the 2018 World Cup.

Speaking after the fixture, Daggers' left-back Gordon said: "Dreams do come true. One team, one dream."

