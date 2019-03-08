Luque reveals Daggers offer was what he had been waiting for

Spanish winger signed one-year contract with Peter Taylor's men after departing Concord Rangers at end of last season.

Joan Luque says the offer he received from Dagenham & Redbridge was the kind he had been waiting for.

The Spanish winger became the Vanarama National League club's second signing of the summer when penning a one-year deal on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old had been out of contract since leaving National League South side Concord Rangers at the end of last season after scoring five goals in 15 games for the Beachboys.

That form alerted Daggers manager Peter Taylor to the former Barcelona trainee's ability and potential.

And after signing a one-year deal with the Essex club, Luque cannot wait to get going with his new team.

He told the club website: "I'm really happy to sign for the club and really excited to get started.

"I was waiting for an offer like this and as soon as it came in, I didn't have to think about any other clubs."

After spending the early years of his career in his native Spain, Luque first moved to England in 2017 when joining Heybridge Swifts in the Bostik North.

The 26-year-old joined Swifts after impressing through an initiative called 'England The Chance' which was set up by then Heybridge player Guillem Ramon with a view to giving overseas players a taste of English non-league football.

While with Swifts, Luque played under current Daggers coach Jody Brown, who was in charge of the Bostik North side as they reached the first round of the FA Cup in the 2017-18 season.

The winger's exploits with Swifts ultimately earned him a move to League Two side Lincoln City, though he struggled for game time and was sent on loan to Bromley.

He joined Concord in a permanent switch in January and helped the Beachboys finish sixth in the National League South last term and will hope to help Daggers achieve a similar placing at a higher level next season.

And the Spanish attacker already seems to be making plenty of friends at his new employers, adding: "I know everyone and they gave me a really good welcome, which was good from them.

"I've been able to stay training full-time, so my fitness levels are better than if I was only playing part-time. Training with Peter was really good and a consequence of that was that feeling of hope and wanting the call to come."