Maidenhead United 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 1 - First clean sheet sees Daggers take all three points

National League: Maidenhead United 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Dagenham & Redbridge kept their first clean sheet of the season as they picked up a 1-0 away victory at Maidenhead United.

James Dobson's second half penalty proved to be be the difference between the two sides after Ryan Upward's handball.

Angelo Balanta had a great opportunity to give his side the lead after just ten minutes when a looping pass found him one on one with the keeper but he could only put his shot wide.

Maidenhead then responded as Shamir Fenelon forced Elliot Justham to save his low strike.

Dobson was the next try his luck on 17 minutes, cutting in on his left foot before firing a low shot wide of the goal.

Manny Onariase should have put Daggers ahead on 20 minutes when the ball fell to him two yards from goal but he could only hit the post with his side-footed volley.

The home side went very close seven minutes later when Jake Cassidy picked out a stretching Fenelon in the box, who directed his effort over the bar.

Joan Luque curled a free-kick over the bar on 34 minutes before Josh Smile had a go from the edge of the box at the other end, which flew just over.

Luque was involved again soon after, forcing Ashby-Hammond into a smart save before Upward skied an effort over for United.

A good run from Smile on 42 minutes presented Cassidy with a chance to shoot in space but his effort rolled into Justham's hands.

Daggers found the lead just three minutes after the restart from the penalty spot.

Upward was judged to have handled the ball in the box, with Dobson then sending the keeper the wrong way by shooting low into the bottom left corner.

Daggers almost doubled their advantage through some good fortune when Luke Croll's shot deflected off Joe Ellul and bounced back off the bar before Ashby-Hammond tipped over.

Maidenhead somehow failed to equalise on 68 minutes when substitute James Akintunde and Danny Whitehall both had efforts blocked on the line.

Balanta then had two chances to extend Dagenham's lead, having an effort tipped round the post before Croll found him at the back post only to be denied by a last ditch tackle.

The forward was involved again on 83 minutes when Ashby-Hammond tipped over his effort from inside the box after being picked out by Luque.

Sub Reece Grant had the ball in the net for Peter Taylor's side a minute later but was flagged offside before Kenny Clark headed over from a corner on 88 minutes.

Despite some late pressure, Daggers hung on for the away victory.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Onariase, Croll, Clark, Balanta, Robinson, Quigley, Phipps, Luque, Dobson

Maidenhead United: Ashby-Hammond, Steer, Davies, Fenelon, Cassidy, Whitehall, Twusami, Upward, Massey, Smile