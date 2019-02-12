Daggers concede stoppage-time goal to draw at Maidenhead

Chike Kandi of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Vanarama National League: Maidenhead United 1 (Kilgour 90+5) Dagenham & Redbridge 1 (Kandi 85)

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dagenham & Redbridge were left to rue conceding a stoppage-time goal as they drew 1-1 at Maidenhead United in the Vanarama National League.

Daggers boss Peter Taylor made three changes to his starting XI, with Nathan Smith, Will Wright and Ollie Harfield replacing Ben Goodliffe, Doug Loft and Jack Munns.

The Essex club started brightly with Alex McQueen finding Conor Wilkinson, whose resulting shot was deflected wide in just the second minute.

Wilkinson’s strike partner Tomi Adeloye was next to go close 12 minutes later, seeing an effort from the edge of the box deflected wide.

The Magpies started to grow into the game, with Josh Kelly heading over from a good position in the 32nd minute.

Both sides continued to push in the remainder of the half, but neither could find a goal as the sides went into the interval goalless.

The Victoria Road outfit were handed a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the 57th minute when Adeloye was fouled in the area by home skipper Alan Massey.

McQueen stepped up to take the resulting spot-kick, but fired wide of the right-hand post.

Thankfully, it did not prove a costly miss as Chike Kandi netted for Daggers with just five minutes remaining.

Wilkinson found the replacement in the area and Kandi was able to slide his low effort below home stopper Carl Pentney.

Daggers were indebted to Elliot Justham in the 89th minute as the keeper did well to stop a powerful effort from Mike Fondop.

However, the Magpies were able to draw level in the final minute of stoppage time when Alfie Kilgour scored.

The Essex club will hope for better on Saturday when they welcome Bromley in the league.

Maidenhead: Pentney, Clerima, Steer, Odametey, Kilgour, Comley (Owusu 86), Kelly (Fondop 62), Clifton (Akintunde 74), Upward, Massey, Nombe.

Subs: Obieley, Twumasi.

Dagenham: Justham, Gordon, Robinson, McQueen, Clark (Goodliffe 79), Wilkinson, Adeloye (Kandi 74), Wright, Harfield, Onariase, Smith.

Subs: Moore (GK), Balanta, Phipps.

Referee: Richard Hulme.

Attendance: 1,156.