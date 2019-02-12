Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Daggers concede stoppage-time goal to draw at Maidenhead

PUBLISHED: 21:49 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:49 05 March 2019

Chike Kandi of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Chike Kandi of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Vanarama National League: Maidenhead United 1 (Kilgour 90+5) Dagenham & Redbridge 1 (Kandi 85)

Dagenham & Redbridge were left to rue conceding a stoppage-time goal as they drew 1-1 at Maidenhead United in the Vanarama National League.

Daggers boss Peter Taylor made three changes to his starting XI, with Nathan Smith, Will Wright and Ollie Harfield replacing Ben Goodliffe, Doug Loft and Jack Munns.

The Essex club started brightly with Alex McQueen finding Conor Wilkinson, whose resulting shot was deflected wide in just the second minute.

Wilkinson’s strike partner Tomi Adeloye was next to go close 12 minutes later, seeing an effort from the edge of the box deflected wide.

The Magpies started to grow into the game, with Josh Kelly heading over from a good position in the 32nd minute.

Both sides continued to push in the remainder of the half, but neither could find a goal as the sides went into the interval goalless.

The Victoria Road outfit were handed a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the 57th minute when Adeloye was fouled in the area by home skipper Alan Massey.

McQueen stepped up to take the resulting spot-kick, but fired wide of the right-hand post.

Thankfully, it did not prove a costly miss as Chike Kandi netted for Daggers with just five minutes remaining.

Wilkinson found the replacement in the area and Kandi was able to slide his low effort below home stopper Carl Pentney.

Daggers were indebted to Elliot Justham in the 89th minute as the keeper did well to stop a powerful effort from Mike Fondop.

However, the Magpies were able to draw level in the final minute of stoppage time when Alfie Kilgour scored.

The Essex club will hope for better on Saturday when they welcome Bromley in the league.

Maidenhead: Pentney, Clerima, Steer, Odametey, Kilgour, Comley (Owusu 86), Kelly (Fondop 62), Clifton (Akintunde 74), Upward, Massey, Nombe.

Subs: Obieley, Twumasi.

Dagenham: Justham, Gordon, Robinson, McQueen, Clark (Goodliffe 79), Wilkinson, Adeloye (Kandi 74), Wright, Harfield, Onariase, Smith.

Subs: Moore (GK), Balanta, Phipps.

Referee: Richard Hulme.

Attendance: 1,156.

Most Read

Appeal after man last seen in Dagenham goes missing

Christopher Knowles, 43, was last seen next to the lake at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham on Friday at 11.30am. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Dagenham school pays tribute to ‘a caring friend who was always smiling and laughing’

Jodie Chesney's former school has paid tribute to a 'caring, hardworking and popular' young woman. Picture: MPS

Firefighters tackle lorry blaze in Dagenham

Firefighters tackle a blaze in Merrielands Crescent. Picture: GARETH TYM

Jodie Chesney: Dagenham Scout leader pays tribute to teenager stabbed to death in park

Jodie Chesney's former school has paid tribute to a 'caring, hardworking and popular' young woman. Picture: MPS

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police in high speed chase jailed for 104 years

Lekan Akinsoji. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

Appeal after man last seen in Dagenham goes missing

Christopher Knowles, 43, was last seen next to the lake at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham on Friday at 11.30am. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Dagenham school pays tribute to ‘a caring friend who was always smiling and laughing’

Jodie Chesney's former school has paid tribute to a 'caring, hardworking and popular' young woman. Picture: MPS

Firefighters tackle lorry blaze in Dagenham

Firefighters tackle a blaze in Merrielands Crescent. Picture: GARETH TYM

Jodie Chesney: Dagenham Scout leader pays tribute to teenager stabbed to death in park

Jodie Chesney's former school has paid tribute to a 'caring, hardworking and popular' young woman. Picture: MPS

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police in high speed chase jailed for 104 years

Lekan Akinsoji. Pic: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers concede stoppage-time goal to draw at Maidenhead

Chike Kandi of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss Taylor says Maidenhead clash is massive

Daggers boss Peter Taylor looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Billy is still a West Ham hero as club pay fitting tribute to the great man

Former West Ham United player Billy Bonds during the unveiling of the new Billy Bonds stand at London Stadium.

Slade claims maiden success in Dagenham colours

Jayden Slade (right) of Dagenham BC (pic: Dagenham BC)

WBBL: BA London Lions 70 Newcastle Eagles 56

Action from the WBBL match between BA London Lions and Newcastle Eagles (pic Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists