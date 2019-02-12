Daggers’ Gordon admits Maidenhead draw felt like a defeat

Essex club conceded late equaliser at Magpies on Tuesday night

Liam Gordon admits Dagenham & Redbridge’s 1-1 draw at Maidenhead United in the Vanarama National League on Tuesday felt like a defeat.

After a goalless first half in Berkshire, Daggers took the lead through Chike Kandi in the 85th minute after Alex McQueen had earlier missed a penalty.

With the Essex club seemingly on course for a valuable success, Alfie Kilgour netted for the hosts in the final seconds of stoppage time as the Magpies nicked a point.

The draw means Peter Taylor’s men are now unbeaten in three in the league, but defender Gordon says Tuesday’s result felt more like a defeat given the late drama.

Speaking to the club website, the 19-year-old said: “It was always going to be a tough game at Maidenhead and we knew that, so we prepared accordingly.

“We were 1-0 up and with 15 seconds to go, they scored so it feels like a loss.”

One positive for Daggers was the performance from Kandi, who came off the bench to score his first goal since September 15.

Gordon praised the display from the forward, but again reiterated his disappointment at being unable to see the lead through until the final whistle.

“Chike came on and did well, just like he did at Harrogate Town on Saturday,” he added.

“We did well in defence up until the end, but we can’t blame anyone as we have to defend as a unit and it’s our fault we let a goal in.

“We would have taken the point at the start because it’s an away game and Maidenhead is a tough place to go to.

“Given we were 1-0 up with seconds to go means that we should have held out, though.

“It feels like a defeat, but we have to take the positives from it and move on to the next game.”