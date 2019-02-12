Search

Taylor criticises Daggers’ game management after conceding late equaliser at Maidenhead

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 06 March 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex club look on course to win on Tuesday, before Magpies netted in second-half stoppage time

Peter Taylor expressed his disappointment with Dagenham & Redbridge’s game management after the Essex club conceded late on to draw 1-1 at Maidenhead United in the Vanarama National League.

After a goalless first half, Daggers were gifted a glorious chance to take the lead in the 57th minute when Tomi Adeloye was fouled in the box.

Alex McQueen stepped up to take the resulting spot kick, but fired wide of the target to let the Magpies off the hook.

The Victoria Road outfit did eventually take the lead with five minutes remanining through substitute Chike Kandi, who slid the ball under home stopper Carl Pentney.

That looked like being the game’s only goal, until Alfie Kilgour found the net from 20 yards in the fil and final minute of stoppage time.

Had Daggers won, they would have moved 11 points clear of the relegation zone with just 10 games remaining this term.

And boss Taylor was angry the Essex club were unable to hold on to their advantage until the end of the match.

The 66-year-old told the club website: “We had to see out the game and we didn’t manage the situation well after scoring.

“I know there was stoppage time so we had 10 minutes to go after scoring, but we should have managed that situation a lot better.”

Despite his anger at conceding a late equaliser, Taylor did admit that he would have taken a point before kick-off in Berkshire.

And the Daggers manager revealed he was content with what he saw from his side at Maidenhead.

“It was a good performance in the end, but it wasn’t a good performance at the start,” he added.

“Maidenhead started a lot more positively than we did and we looked like we didn’t fancy our chances on the pitch.

“The longer the first half went on, the more we settled down and started to play the ball around a bit more.

“We finished off the first half really well and in the second half, we had the better chances.

“We had the penalty that we missed, but then scored a good goal as well as some other decent chances.

“I’m disappointed to only take a point because it was a late equaliser to concede and it was a bad goal to concede.

“If someone had offered me a point at the start of the game, given the importance of it and where the two teams are in the table, I’d have taken it.”

