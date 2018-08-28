Search

Taylor hopes Wilkinson can fire Daggers past Magpies

PUBLISHED: 16:00 01 February 2019

Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates his goal against Aldershot Town (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

In-form striker has netted in each of his last three matches

Peter Taylor hopes Conor Wilkinson can get among the goals again for Dagenham & Redbridge at Maidenhead United in the Vanarama National League on Saturday.

The in-form striker has netted in each of his last three games, including scoring Daggers’ goal in a 1-1 draw at home to Aldershot Town on Saturday.

Since initially joining the Essex club on loan in November, a move which was made permanent earlier this month, Wilkinson has eight goals in 12 appearances.

Were he to continue at his current rate, the 23-year-old would end the campaign with a further 10 goals from the final 15 games of the campaign.

And Daggers boss Taylor hopes the former Republic of Ireland youth international can continue to cause defences problems in the coming weeks.

“Conor is a handful when he gets it right and he has been fantastic for us,” said the 66-year-old.

“I thought he was going to score another couple after his goal on Saturday, but he didn’t.

“We’re pleased that he got his goal on Saturday, but we were frustrated with the point.”

Wilkinson was able to net for Daggers against Aldershot despite the Essex club struggling to carve out many chances.

Taylor’s men were without Angelo Balanta through injury, but it is hoped the 28-year-old could be fit to face Maidenhead on Saturday.

That should lead to the Victoria Road side being a greater threat going forward and Taylor knows his team can ill-afford a repeat of their first-half struggles against the Shots.

“We didn’t create enough chances in the first half and we only created a couple of chances, which isn’t good enough,” he added.

“It wasn’t a bad start in respect to being second to the ball, but we just didn’t create enough.

“We knew we had to do better in the second half and played slightly different with more of a front two, which might have helped us.”

When Daggers last tackled Maidenhead back in August, the two sides played out a 2-2 draw at Victoria Road.

At lot has changed for the Essex club since then, with the scorer of the second goal that day, Elliott Romain, having since departed.

Daggers, though, seem to be in a far better place than when they last met the Magpies and will hope to show that on the pitch this Saturday.

