Maidenhead assistant Peters says Daggers win felt 'amazing'

Maidenhead United assistant manager Ryan Peters says it felt 'amazing' to seal a 2-1 victory over Dagenham & Redbridge.

Goals from Josh Kelly and Remy Clerima sealed the three points for the Magpies despite an equaliser from Alex McQueen in the National League clash at Victoria Road.

Peters was just pleased to see the team get back to the basics of playing as they were rewarded for doing so after a few tough weeks.

"Amazing, we haven't been good enough for the last two or three weeks, barring the Dover game so it was about time we got back to the basics.

"If Dagenham were going to get any goals today (Saturday) they were really going to have to go for it, they scored one, but we always knew we were going to score goals as long as we stop conceding them and we did that."

Assistant Peters also praised Clerima by saying: "He (Remy) was really good, so were all the boys, and we're finally starting to get all the boys that were injured back."