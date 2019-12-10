Search

Maidenhead assistant Peters says Daggers win felt 'amazing'

PUBLISHED: 14:00 10 December 2019

Remy Clerima of Maidenhead and Joan Luque of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019

Remy Clerima of Maidenhead and Joan Luque of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Maidenhead United assistant manager Ryan Peters says it felt 'amazing' to seal a 2-1 victory over Dagenham & Redbridge.

Goals from Josh Kelly and Remy Clerima sealed the three points for the Magpies despite an equaliser from Alex McQueen in the National League clash at Victoria Road.

Peters was just pleased to see the team get back to the basics of playing as they were rewarded for doing so after a few tough weeks.

"Amazing, we haven't been good enough for the last two or three weeks, barring the Dover game so it was about time we got back to the basics.

"If Dagenham were going to get any goals today (Saturday) they were really going to have to go for it, they scored one, but we always knew we were going to score goals as long as we stop conceding them and we did that."

Assistant Peters also praised Clerima by saying: "He (Remy) was really good, so were all the boys, and we're finally starting to get all the boys that were injured back."

‘It just doesn’t make sense’: Coroner records open verdict into death of Dagenham teen Kane Johnson

Kane Johnson. Picture: via MPS.

Two lanes of the A13 closed between Rainham and Barking while emergency services respond to car crash

A collision has closed two lanes of the A13 into town between Barking and Wennington this morning causing heavy traffic. Picture: TFL

Barking hacker ordered to fork over £270k and Rolex or face more jail time

Zain Qaiser (pictured) has been ordered to pay more than £270,000 or get two years added to his six-year jail sentence. Picture: NCA.

People in Barking and Dagenham among worst hit by air pollution, study shows

A British Heart Foundation study has named the most polluted places in the UK. Picture: PA/Press Association Images

Delays on c2c network after ‘person injured’ at Fenchurch Street

Fenchurch Street station, near Tower Hill. Picture: Mike Brooke.

