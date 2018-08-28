Search

Wilkinso nets in resounding win for Daggers at Maidstone

PUBLISHED: 17:57 19 January 2019

Conor Wilkinson has joined Daggers on an 18-month deal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Conor Wilkinson has joined Daggers on an 18-month deal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Vanarama National League: Maidstone United 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 3 (Smith 22, Wilkinson 73, Reynolds 90+2)

Dagenham & Redbridge returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory at Maidstone United in the Vanarama National League.

Daggers boss Peter Taylor made four changes to his side following last weekend’s defeat at Salford City in the FA Trophy.

Conor Wilkinson made his second full debut after joining on a permanent deal from Gillingham, while Ben Nunn, Nathan Smith and Matt Robinson were also recalled to the starting XI.

The quartet came in for Chike Kandi, Gavin Hoyte, Ben Goodliffe and Will Wright, with Kandi and Wright among the replacements.

Elliott Romain, who moved left the Essex club to join Maidstone in October, started up top for the hosts.

Daggers hit the front in the 22nd minute when Smith marked his return to the starting XI with a goal, nodding an Angelo Balanta cross past Stones stopper Craig Ross.

That proved to be the only goal of the half as the Essex club took their advantage into the interval.

Daggers had their second after the break as Wilkinson marked his second ‘debut’ with a goal, powering past Ross after a fine run down the left flank in the 73rd minute.

There was still time for a third for the visitors, with Lamar Reynolds netting in the second minute of stoppage time.

It was a fine away win for Taylor’s men and one they will hope they can follow up at home to Aldershot Town next Saturday.

Maidstone (4-4-2): Ross; Phillips (Paxman 69), De Haviland, Swaine, Wishart; Edobor, Walton (Tajbakhsh 81), Powell, Taylor; Romain, Robinson (Philpot 59).

Subs: Wassmer, Richards.

Daggers (3-1-4-2): Justham; Onariase, Clark, Smith; Robinson; Nunn, McQueen, Munns (Kandi 89), Gordon; Wilkinson (Wright 81), Balanta (Reynolds 66).

Subs: Moore (GK), Harfield.

Referee: Samuel Allison.

