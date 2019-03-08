Daggers winger Luque pleased to get off the mark

Dagenham & Redbridge winger Joan Luque was pleased to get off the mark for his new club in their 1-1 draw with Maidstone United.

An 86th-minute strike from the former Heybridge Swifts man cancelled out a 12th-minute penalty from Justin Amaluzor at the Gallagher Stadium to earn Daggers a draw against the National League South outfit.

And the Spanish native, who was one of the first signings for manager Peter Taylor this summer, feels that should give him confidence heading into the league fixtures.

"I'm very happy to score my first goal for the Daggers, I didn't think I started the game very well, but as the game went on I started feeling better on the ball and I'm glad that I scored," he told DaggersTV.

"For the forwards it's always good to get on the score sheet, it gives you good vibes, so that was pleasing."

The visitors got off to a strong start and Angelo Balanta found the net in the fourth minute, before he was flagged offside.

The Stones ended up grabbing the opening goal as former Braintree Town attacker Amaluzor slotted home from the spot after being fouled by Liam Gordon.

However, Luque opened his account for the Victoria road club by firing an effort beyond goalkeeper Jake Cole with four minutes left, before the former Lincoln attacker found the net again, only for the effort to be flagged offside.

"I think once we scored we just got better automatically, we had better shape, better on the ball and in general we played to our best I think," added Luque.

"I don't think my second goal was offside, but the referee called it, nothing I can do about that."

Luque now cannot wait for the National League season to begin on Saturday, August 3 when Taylor's men entertain Woking.

But first a Daggers XI will welcome West Ham United under-23s to Victoria Road on Friday evening, before making the short trip to face Bet Victor Isthmian Premier side Hornchurch the following day.

"They're the last two games of pre-season so we're looking forward to it and then moving onto Woking where we're going to be playing for three points," said Luque.