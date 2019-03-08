Daggers legends to reunite for exciting charity fixture

Junior McDougald celebrates his goal for Dagenham & Redbridge against Ipswich Town in the FA Cup in 2002 (pic: Toby Melville/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Davies Family Quest for Klinefelter's and Sporting Connection Foundations to host charity game at Victoria Road on May 26

Dagenham & Redbridge fans will get a chance to see some of their former heroes at Victoria Road on May 26.

Some of the Daggers stars of the past will take to the turf again later this month in a charity match organised by the Davies Family Quest For Klinefelter's and Sports Connection Foundations.

Junior McDougald will be among those to be in action on the day and is also the founder of Sports Connection Foundations, which uses sport to help and inspire children.

The Davies Family Quest, meanwhile, is a family-run charity set up to help young Bailey, who suffers from Klinefelter syndrome, a condition that affects males born with an extra X chromosome.

The action gets underway at 3pm on May 26 and McDougald is delighted to be involved, both as a player and as one of the charities' founders.

"It's an opportunity for Daggers legends made up of the team that had those FA Cup runs at the start of the century and players who won promotion in 2007 to play against Daggers fans," said the 44-year-old.

"It's in partnership with the Davies Family Quest and it's about raising awareness for our two charities.

"I had the privilege of playing in the game the Davies Family Quest organised in 2016 and met with them to explain that at the heart of the Sports Connections Foundations is to try to transform the lives of young children.

"It will be great to link in with the work they do and support what they do to raise awareness for something not many people know about."

McDougald will be joined on the day by a host of his former Daggers team-mates, who he revealed are also excited about getting back out on the pitch following a similar event in 2016.

"It was a lovely day because for many years we'd said about what a great opportunity it would be to get the team together and do it for the fans," he added.

"The Davies family have been working so hard to get this game sorted and it's a privilege to be part of it.

"I know all the players are looking forward to getting out there again and also raising awareness and funds for both worthy causes."

It is hoped plenty of money will be raised on the day for both charities.