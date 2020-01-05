Manager McMahon excited by Daggers future ambitions

Newly-appointed Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon is excited by the ambitions of the club.

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (C) looks on during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020 Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (C) looks on during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

The Daggers currently sit just above the relegation places in the National League but the eventual goal from the American consortium is to get back into the Football League.

And the 36-year-old Irishman is keen to help them fulfil them goals.

"I'm delighted to be here and looking forward to getting started now," McMahon told DaggersTV.

"I think the ambition of the club, they want to get back into the Football League, and there are some very good players here.

"It's a club that's ambitious, I'm ambitious, and so I think we can probably grow together."

McMahon handed his resignation in at League Two outfit Macclesfield Town and swiftly moved into the vacancy at Victoria Road following the departure of Peter Taylor.

But prior to that he had plenty of success at National League rivals Ebbsfleet United in both the National League and National League South.

"It can be important, I've been through three play-off campaigns at Ebbsfleet, unfortunately we lost on penalties and then we lost to Tranmere in the National League play-offs.

"It's a good experience the play-offs, I think it's important to also have people in the group that knows what it feels like to be in those situations, so hopefully it can help.

"First and foremost we need to get away from where we are in the table right now."

The new boss believes there is plenty of talent among the squad to start turning their fortunes around in the coming weeks.

"Looking at them in training I think we've got some very good players, good pace, good energy and some good leaders.

"It's about now organising them and giving them confidence once again as confidence always goes when you're not winning games of football.

"We need to instil that very quickly and see where we go from there."

He added: "I like my teams to be aggressive, to be on the front foot, and take ownership with the ball, create chances and be exciting so I'll be looking to implement that right away.

"Committed, fit, organised and hopefully exciting to watch as well."