McMahon left frustrated that Daggers did not defend box properly in defeat to Fylde

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daryl McMahon critcised his Dagenham & Redbridge side for not defending their box properly as they conceded a 94th-minute goal to lose 2-1 at home to AFC Fylde on Tuesday.

Fylde had not won in 13 National League games prior to the victory as the Daggers missed the chance to climb further away from the relegation zone after Saturday's 1-0 win away at Aldershot.

Dagenham have the chance to bounce back from the defeat when they travel to Woking on Saturday, who lost 3-1 to Barnet on Tuesday.

After equalising with ten minutes remaining, McMahon was left frustrated that his side were unable to pick up at least a point.

'It's very disappointing. I thought our performance in the second half in particular was very good with the amount of opportunities we've had,' he told Daggers TV.

'To concede a goal in the way we did in the 94th or 95th minute is gutting for us.

'I don't think we deserved it but if you don't defend your box properly in the last minute of the game you get what you deserve.

'We knew they would be a team that looked to counter-attack and would be good at set-pieces and they've scored a goal from a counter and a set-piece.

'For all the play we've had in the second half we've been undone by two things we knew could happen.

'Do your job properly for the whole game. It doesn't seem like a lot but it is.

'I think in the 94th minute your senses should be alive and thinking this might be the last opportunity of the game.

'We have to get the ball our of our box. Lick your wounds, take the point even though I felt we deserved to win second half.'

After a goalless first half, Fylde took the lead three minutes after the restart when Tom Walker steered Jordan Williams' ball past Elliot Justham.

After missing numerous chances, Mitch Brundle scored his third goal in four games by tapping in from close range.

But after Dagenham had two penalty shouts turned down, Fylde scored in the last minute of added time when Alex Whitmore headed home after a goalmouth scramble.