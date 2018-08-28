McQueen signs new deal with Daggers

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham & Redbridge and Tom Champion of Boreham Wood

Dagenham & Redbridge have signed Alexander McQueen has signed a new one-and-a-half-year contract with the club, with his initial deal set to expire this month.

The former Carlisle United man joined the Daggers on a free transfer in August, after a spell abroad with Finnish side, Vaasan Palloseura.

McQueen has played in a number of positions for the Daggers, including at right back, wing back and most recently a more central midfield role.

The 23-year-old Grenadian International has been a regular in Peter Taylor’s team since signing, making 26 appearances in all competitions.

His debut coming in our 2-2 draw at home to Maidenhead United where McQueen also got on the scoresheet.

The former Spurs youth player has got himself a further four goals since then, including important strikes against Hartlepool United, Leyton Orient and two against Harrogate Town in a 2-1 win, as well as contributing to a number of crucial assists to the Daggers frontmen.

Manager Peter Taylor said: “I’m delighted to have secured Alex on an 18-month contract extension.

“He has shown that he can play well in both attacking and defensive positions, as he’s shown with the goals that he’s scored this season.

“I think it’s good for Alex and good for us that he’s tied himself down for 18 months, which means he can concentrate on his football.”