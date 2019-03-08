Youngster Bonds departs Daggers after impressive Gold Cup displays

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have confirmed that Elliot Bonds' contract with the club has been cancelled by mutual agreement.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 19-year-old midfielder made six appearances for the Daggers, and has also represented Guyana during his time in east London.

Bonds made his first team debut for the Daggers in February 2018 when he replaced Fejiri Okenabirhie in a 3-0 victory over Torquay United.

You may also want to watch:

In that game, Bonds became the youngest ever senior player to appear for the club, aged 18.

He struggled for game time last season and ended up going out on loan to Farnborough where he impressed.

The youngster earnt himself a call-up alongside Daggers Liam Gordon to play for Guyana in the Gold Cup this summer.

He played a part in all three fixtures against United States of America, Panama and Trinidad & Tobago.

Bonds was probably coming back to Daggers expecting to get more game time but instead has found himself looking for a new club.