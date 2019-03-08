Search

Youngster Bonds departs Daggers after impressive Gold Cup displays

PUBLISHED: 07:41 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:41 19 July 2019

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge have confirmed that Elliot Bonds' contract with the club has been cancelled by mutual agreement.

The 19-year-old midfielder made six appearances for the Daggers, and has also represented Guyana during his time in east London.

Bonds made his first team debut for the Daggers in February 2018 when he replaced Fejiri Okenabirhie in a 3-0 victory over Torquay United.

In that game, Bonds became the youngest ever senior player to appear for the club, aged 18.

He struggled for game time last season and ended up going out on loan to Farnborough where he impressed.

The youngster earnt himself a call-up alongside Daggers Liam Gordon to play for Guyana in the Gold Cup this summer.

He played a part in all three fixtures against United States of America, Panama and Trinidad & Tobago.

Bonds was probably coming back to Daggers expecting to get more game time but instead has found himself looking for a new club.

