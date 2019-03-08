Daggers midfielder Brundle says squad are still learning about each other

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Mitch Brundle says the squad is working hard to learn how to play with each other.

Daggers brought in 13 new signings during the summer after releasing a number of players following a disappointing season in the National League last term.

Former Dover Athletic man Brundle knows these things take time, but is confident they will be there soon enough due to work they've been putting in on the training ground.

"There is a load of new signings. Two were on loan last year, but 11 new signings so we need to integrate quickly," he told DaggersTV.

"We need to start creating partnerships in training like we are at the minute. We're working really hard to create a real bond in the team and learn how each other play."

He did however reveal the gruelling opening to the National League season makes it harder as every player reacts differently to having eight games in a month.

"Every player by now should know their own body, what they think they need or what they think they should do," he said.

"We've got the physio who will do anything for you if you ask him. It's about how you get yourself ready. Some people like working a bit harder throughout the week, but you've got older players or more experienced players and everyone has their own structure to get themselves ready."

Dagenham are set to host Harrogate Town at Victoria Road on Saturday as they look to start climbing up the league table.

They were due to host Boreham Wood last night (Tuesday) as they looked to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat at Halifax on Saturday and Brundle said: "Now the flow of the games is coming, we will start learning a lot quicker about each other."