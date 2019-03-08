Midfielder Sam Deering joins Daggers

Midfielder Sam Deering has signed for Dagenham & Redbridge

Dagenham & Redbridge have completed the signing of central midfielder Sam Deering on a deal until 2021.

Deering most recently played for Billericay Town, having made 111 appearances for the club, scoring 23 times.

The 28-year-old is a former Chelsea and Charlton Athletic youth player and has also had spells at Ebbsfleet United, Cheltenham Town, Barnet and Oxford United.

Speaking to Daggers TV, Deering said: "It's a great move for me.

"If I'm playing holding midfield I can do a job there and I can player higher in a 10. I like to attack more than I do defend.

"Coming back to the National League is a good opportunity for me to go and show what I can do again.

"I'm looking forward to coming back to full-time again after playing part-time for a little while."

Speaking about his new signing, manager Peter Taylor said: He is a terrific footballer who is going to help the team both on and off the pitch."