Midfielder Sam Deering joins Daggers
PUBLISHED: 10:14 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 14 November 2019
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
Dagenham & Redbridge have completed the signing of central midfielder Sam Deering on a deal until 2021.
Deering most recently played for Billericay Town, having made 111 appearances for the club, scoring 23 times.
The 28-year-old is a former Chelsea and Charlton Athletic youth player and has also had spells at Ebbsfleet United, Cheltenham Town, Barnet and Oxford United.
Speaking to Daggers TV, Deering said: "It's a great move for me.
"If I'm playing holding midfield I can do a job there and I can player higher in a 10. I like to attack more than I do defend.
"Coming back to the National League is a good opportunity for me to go and show what I can do again.
"I'm looking forward to coming back to full-time again after playing part-time for a little while."
Speaking about his new signing, manager Peter Taylor said: He is a terrific footballer who is going to help the team both on and off the pitch."