Needham Market midfielder Mills on trial at Daggers

PUBLISHED: 14:00 10 July 2019

Archant

Wide midfielder Adam Mills is on trial with National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge as they prepare for the 2019/20 season.

The former Maldon & Tiptree man, who spent last season playing for Needham Market, netted in the Daggers 4-0 victory over Concord Rangers last night (Tuesday) at the Aspect Arena.

Mills impressed in the match and was rewarded with a goal in the 74th minute when Angelo Balanta set him up to make it 3-0 before Chike Kandi rounded off his hat-trick later in the match to seal the 4-0 win.

You may also want to watch:

He will now hope he can continue performing to earn himself a contract at the Victoria Road outfit.

The midfielder netted 17 times last season in 47 appearances for Needham in all competitions but still didn't finish as the club's top goal scorer.

Mills has previously also played for AFC Sudbury and Maldon after originally breaking his way into the Needham first-team from the academy.

He was one of three trialists on the evening but seemed to be the one who stole the limelight and impressed the Daggers travelling fans.

