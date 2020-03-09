Search

Brundle praises 'togetherness' after scoring winner against Aldershot

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 March 2020

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Mitch Brundle praised Dagenham & Redbridge's "togetherness" after netting the winner in the 1-0 victory at Aldershot Town on Saturday.

The midfielder swept home substitute Myles Weston's pass in the 86th minute to snatch the points for the Daggers - his second goal in three games.

Speaking after the win, Brundle said: "It was a great counter-attack and a great team goal for us.

"For it to come in the 86th minute, there's no better way of winning a game.

"It shows that togetherness and desire we had to get in the box and make it hard for them to pick up runners.

"It's always nice that you've got players coming off the bench who are encouraging you when they're not on the pitch but when they are on the pitch they come on and try to make a real impact.

"That's what we need. We need that togetherness.

"It's not always the starting 11 that's going to win you the game."

