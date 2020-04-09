My favourite all-time Daggers XI – Post readers nominate favourite line-up with league suspended

With the 2019/20 National League season now suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, supporters have submitted their all-time favourite Daggers XIs.

Matt Chapman, of Upminster, nominates his line-up this week.

GK Tony Roberts: All clubs have a folk hero and Robbo is that man for most Daggers fans. It never hurts when that player is probably as good as it gets for the level he’s playing at which Robbo certainly was. Combined with his rapport with the crowd, ability to win over away fans with his antics and the occasional dance I couldn’t look anywhere else for the ultimate Daggers keeper.

RB Tarkan Mustafa: ‘Who are we – Tarkan FC!’ Tarks seemed to carry the Daggers through a season where we were rebuilding after the excitement of the FA Cup runs and the disappointment of narrowly missing out on promotion to the football league.

A really pacy player, comfortable on the ball and very different to more traditional Daggers defenders who won the ball and got it upfield. Tarks was happy to pick the ball up and play passes/take the opposition on.

CB Lee Goodwin: A long servant with the Daggers who always did a solid job and was with the club through some of the times I remember best. A proper centre-half in the old fashioned sense, very strong and physical when needed.

CB Anwar Uddin: Did an amazing job as a player and skipper. Most captains can seem like a role given for loyalty or because the player gets on with the management. Uddin seemed to genuinely get something extra out of the team, along with John Still as manager. Our success around that time was due in no small part to how organised we were as a side and a lot of the credit for that sits with this man.

LB Scott Griffiths: When he came into the team he looked too small to be a force as a defender, but size belied his ability and tenacity. A good threat going forward when we were on top in games, always seemed to have enough to get back at a winger when it looked like he was beaten. With him and Danny Foster on the other side of defence we always looked really well balanced.

RM Sam Saunders: I said he wasn’t any good when he first came into the side but couldn’t have been more wrong! We’ve had a lot of good right midfielders/wingers over the years (mention Danny Green) but Saunders was a class act. Had pace and could dribble past almost anyone at our level, which is why he went on to have such a good career in the Championship after leaving. Able to put in a great cross which was ideal when we had Paul Benson up front.

CM Romain Vincelot: Relatively short stay with Daggers, but clear he was a quality player the moment he came on as a substitute at Shrewsbury for his debut. I believe he was signed having been a defender in France but could be mistaken. One of the best headers of a ball I’ve ever seen and a proper midfield terrier as well. I was gutted when he went down injured after heading a goal at Colchester as you felt the side was diminished so much with him missing.

CM Paul Terry: Officially ‘brother of John’ but a very good footballer who played the anchor/spoiler role for Daggers really well during successful spell at the turn of the century. Always gave 100 per cent and almost a fifth defender at times such was his commitment to tracking back. Have left out some great later players such as Dave Rainford and Abu Ogogo as we’ve had a wealth of good midfielders over the years.

LM Jason Broom: True club legend and player who always sticks out when I look back on supporting the club from Redbridge Forest days, through FA Trophy final, FA Cup runs. Still sung about by older sections of the crowd, alongside other legends like Tim Cole, Broomy epitomised the Daggers side of the 90s and early 2000s.

CF Mark Stein: Was strange to see a player who had been in the Premier League pretty recently running out in Conference games but he was phenomenal for us and always seemed to pop up to score at crucial times. Formed a big man/little man combination with Ken Charlery in a great Daggers side to watch.

CF Paul Benson: From days when Daggers seemed to find players from nowhere who turned out to be amazing. Signed from White Ensign in the Essex Olympian League and looked a little out of his depth initially which led some of the support to question his role. John Still knew what he had though and Benno came into his own and was prolific in our success going up from the Conference to League One. Most will remember him as bowing out with a goal in the play-off final before coming back for a cameo six years later.