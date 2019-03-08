Search

Justham signs new deal with Daggers

PUBLISHED: 12:14 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 08 May 2019

Keeper has signed a new contract that takes him through to 2021

Elliot Justham (left), Liam Gordon and Conor Wilkinson (right) of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Ned Keating)Elliot Justham (left), Liam Gordon and Conor Wilkinson (right) of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Ned Keating)

Dagenham & Redbridge goalkeeper Elliot Justham has signed a new two-year deal with the Vanarama National League outfit.

The 28-year-old's previous contract was due to expire in the summer and the former Luton Town man was understood to be courting interest from EFL clubs including Wimbledon.

Daggers, though, have moved to keep hold of their player of the season and have tied him down to a new deal.

In agreeing a new contract, Justham joins the likes of Liam Gordon, Alex McQueen, Kenny Clark, Angelo Balanta, Elliot Bonds and Conor Wilkinson in committing to the Essex club for next season.

The custodian first joined Daggers on a free transfer in the summer of 2016 and was first choice for much of his first season at Victoria Road.

However, a drop in form towards the end of the campaign saw Justham replaced between the sticks by Mark Cousins for the run-in and the subsequent play-offs which Daggers lost to Forest Green Rovers in the semi-finals.

Justham began his second season with the Essex club as Cousins' understudy, before being ruled out of the entire campaign through injury.

The 28-year-old was one of just a handful of players to remain with Daggers last summer with the Victoria Road outfit in the midst of a financial crisis.

Justham was the undisputed number one for Peter Taylor last season and started 45 of their 46 league matches.

The keeper was able to record 11 clean sheets in those matches and produced a string of stunning saves, which ultimately saw him named the club's player of the season.

With backing from new owners Trinity Sports Holdings, Daggers are aiming to challenge for promotion next term.

And Justham will hope he can play his part in a successful campaign after penning a new deal with Daggers.

