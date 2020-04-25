National League clubs to vote on whether to end season without playing games

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham evades Callum Howe of Solihull. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

National League clubs have been asked to vote on whether to end the 2019/20 regular season without playing the remaining games.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The league has advised clubs to vote in favour of ending the campaign, with further votes then planned to decide how the season will be ended and if promotion and relegation will take place.

A decision on whether to end the season, which has been suspended indefinitely, without playing the rest of the games is expected to be made at some point this week and the play-offs could still take place.

Dagenham & Redbridge’s managing director Steve Thompson has already called for the campaign to be declared null and void due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A letter, seen by BBC Sport, was sent to clubs after a board meeting on Thursday and said: “The board has approved an ordinary resolution for clubs, that the playing season shall immediately end for all fixtures scheduled up to and including 25 April 2020.

“The board recommends clubs vote for this resolution.

“If the ordinary resolution is passed and the remaining ‘normal season’ league matches of the season are cancelled, the league will then immediately proceed with a poll of North and South clubs to determine the outcomes of the season across those divisions.

“This will be followed by a vote to determine the outcomes of the season in the National Division.

“The appropriate options to determine the outcomes of the season are being diligently prepared and will be approved by the board before they are sent to clubs in due course.”

The National League has also received £2 million of funding from the Premier League which will be divided up between club across the three divisions.

Staff at other National League clubs have called for the season to be completed at a later date, however the issue of player contracts expiring in May makes this more difficult.

Elsewhere, the decision to null and void the season and expunge all results at steps three to six of the National League system has now been ratified by the Football Association (FA) Council.

This was despite more than 100 clubs signing a letter to the FA asking for the decision to be reconsidered.

In a statement, the FA said the council’s vote “was overwhelmingly in favour of ratifying the decision”.