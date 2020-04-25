Search

Advanced search

National League clubs to vote on whether to end season without playing games

PUBLISHED: 12:52 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 13 April 2020

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham evades Callum Howe of Solihull. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham evades Callum Howe of Solihull. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

National League clubs have been asked to vote on whether to end the 2019/20 regular season without playing the remaining games.

The league has advised clubs to vote in favour of ending the campaign, with further votes then planned to decide how the season will be ended and if promotion and relegation will take place.

A decision on whether to end the season, which has been suspended indefinitely, without playing the rest of the games is expected to be made at some point this week and the play-offs could still take place.

Dagenham & Redbridge’s managing director Steve Thompson has already called for the campaign to be declared null and void due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A letter, seen by BBC Sport, was sent to clubs after a board meeting on Thursday and said: “The board has approved an ordinary resolution for clubs, that the playing season shall immediately end for all fixtures scheduled up to and including 25 April 2020.

“The board recommends clubs vote for this resolution.

“If the ordinary resolution is passed and the remaining ‘normal season’ league matches of the season are cancelled, the league will then immediately proceed with a poll of North and South clubs to determine the outcomes of the season across those divisions.

“This will be followed by a vote to determine the outcomes of the season in the National Division.

“The appropriate options to determine the outcomes of the season are being diligently prepared and will be approved by the board before they are sent to clubs in due course.”

The National League has also received £2 million of funding from the Premier League which will be divided up between club across the three divisions.

Staff at other National League clubs have called for the season to be completed at a later date, however the issue of player contracts expiring in May makes this more difficult.

Elsewhere, the decision to null and void the season and expunge all results at steps three to six of the National League system has now been ratified by the Football Association (FA) Council.

This was despite more than 100 clubs signing a letter to the FA asking for the decision to be reconsidered.

In a statement, the FA said the council’s vote “was overwhelmingly in favour of ratifying the decision”.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

History: How two merry spots on the map of Dagenham got their names

The site of the Old Merry Fiddlers pub is now a petrol station. Picture: Google

Council and police crack down on Barking and Dagenham businesses flouting coronavirus closures

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Beware of coronavirus scammers targeting the vulnerable: council

People should be wary of coronavirus scams such as fake or overpriced goods, including hand sanitiser. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Dagenham moped theft forces NHS volunteer responder to stop deliveries to self-isolating neighbours

A CCTV image showing two men suspected of stealing the moped. Picture: Hamyar Ali

Most Read

History: How two merry spots on the map of Dagenham got their names

The site of the Old Merry Fiddlers pub is now a petrol station. Picture: Google

Council and police crack down on Barking and Dagenham businesses flouting coronavirus closures

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Beware of coronavirus scammers targeting the vulnerable: council

People should be wary of coronavirus scams such as fake or overpriced goods, including hand sanitiser. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Dagenham moped theft forces NHS volunteer responder to stop deliveries to self-isolating neighbours

A CCTV image showing two men suspected of stealing the moped. Picture: Hamyar Ali

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Boris Johnson: NHS saved my life

Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he speaks from 10 Downing Street praising NHS staff in a video message for saving his life as he was discharged from hospital a week after being admitted with persistent coronavirus symptoms. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Boxing: England’s World Amateur Championship record

Olympic heavyweight champion Audley Harrison with David Haye (right) who won silver at the World Amateur Boxing Championships in Belfast in 2001

Sporting Films: Next Goal Wins

Next Goal Wins tells the story of the American Samoa national team (pic K5 International)

National League clubs to vote on whether to end season without playing games

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham evades Callum Howe of Solihull. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

BetVictor pull sponsorship of Isthmian and Southern League

Georgeios Aresti of Haringey and Matt Johnson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24