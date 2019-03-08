Search

Daggers’ McQueen helps Grenada to success

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 March 2019

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham & Redbridge against Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham & Redbridge against Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A round-up of how Daggers players fared for their countries over the weekend

Dagenham & Redbridge utility man Alexander McQueen helped Grenada to 2-0 success over Puerto Rico in the CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday.

The 24-year-old marked his 24th birthday in fine style by helping the Spice Boys record a 2-0 success away from home.

McQueen started at left-back in the success and played for 79 minutes before being replaced by Queens Park Rangers youngster Kraig Noel-McLeod.

McQueen’s Daggers colleague Elliot Bonds was also in action over the weekend as he helped Guyana beat Belize 2-1 in the same competition on Saturday.

Bonds, who is yet to feature for the Essex club this term, played the full 90 minutes as the Golden Jaguars recorded a home win.

As a result of the triumph, Guyana were able to secure their place at this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup in America.

And having helped his nation qualify, Bonds will hope to be a part of the squad again for the continental competition later this year.

