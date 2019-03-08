Daggers’ McQueen helps Grenada to success
PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 March 2019
A round-up of how Daggers players fared for their countries over the weekend
Dagenham & Redbridge utility man Alexander McQueen helped Grenada to 2-0 success over Puerto Rico in the CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday.
The 24-year-old marked his 24th birthday in fine style by helping the Spice Boys record a 2-0 success away from home.
McQueen started at left-back in the success and played for 79 minutes before being replaced by Queens Park Rangers youngster Kraig Noel-McLeod.
McQueen’s Daggers colleague Elliot Bonds was also in action over the weekend as he helped Guyana beat Belize 2-1 in the same competition on Saturday.
Bonds, who is yet to feature for the Essex club this term, played the full 90 minutes as the Golden Jaguars recorded a home win.
As a result of the triumph, Guyana were able to secure their place at this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup in America.
And having helped his nation qualify, Bonds will hope to be a part of the squad again for the continental competition later this year.