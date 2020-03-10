National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 1 AFC Fylde 2

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge conceded a stoppage time winner to lose 2-1 at home to relegation threatened AFC Fylde.

It ended a run of 13 league games without a win for Jim Bentley's side, with Dagenham missing the chance to climb further away from the National League relegation zone.

The Daggers started brightly as Sam Deering went close to converting Ben House's dangerous pass before Angelo Balanta shot into the side-netting.

Tom Walker had Fylde's first chance on 14 minutes but shot way over Elliot Justham's crossbar.

Just after the half-hour mark, Myles Weston curled wide of the target for the Daggers and then forced Josh Lillis into a good save.

Mitch Brundle was inches from finding the head of Balanta moments later as the home side pushed for the opener.

Sam Deering shot over the bar before the break as both sides went in level at 0-0.

But it took just three minutes of the second half for the away side to take the lead as Jordan Williams found Walker who steered the ball past Justham.

Deering looked to respond instantly as he shot over before a goalmouth scramble in the Fylde box was eventually cleared by Alex Whitmore.

But after Daggers had an effort cleared off the line, Balanta was forced to clear one at the other end from Daniel Bradley.

Brundle shot just wide on 74 minutes from substitute Chike Kandi's knock-down before Lillis got down well to save from Balanta.

Dagenham equalised with ten minutes remaining as Brundle scored his third goal in four games by tapping home from Liam Gordon's ball.

Daryl McMahon's side pushed for a winner as Alex Reid was denied by Lillis, while two penalty appeals were waved away after 90 minutes when Reid and then Kandi went down in the box.

And on 94 minutes, Whitmore headed home after a scramble in the area to snatch the points for Fylde.