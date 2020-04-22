Search

Advanced search

Daggers and Wealdstone are expected to vote on ending the season

PUBLISHED: 14:11 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 22 April 2020

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

National League clubs have voted to end the regular season at its current point, with promotion and relegation outcomes “under careful consideration”.

The Wealdstone squad after the defeat to Havant & Waterlooville. Picture: MontImageMediaThe Wealdstone squad after the defeat to Havant & Waterlooville. Picture: MontImageMedia

The league’s board had urged clubs including Dagenham & Redbridge and Wealdstone in its three divisions to vote in favour of ending the regular season without further games because of coronavirus.

The league said there was a “clear majority of clubs in favour” from the almost 90% of responses returned.

Clubs in the National League, National League North and National League South divisions that have not yet voted still have an opportunity to do so, the league’s board said, but it “would not change the outcome”.

You may also want to watch:

A National League statement added: “In the knowledge that the ordinary resolution has passed, the League’s board has chosen to communicate the decision now and before the last few responses are received, which will not change the outcome, to enable clubs to make business decisions with greater clarity as soon as possible.

“The options concerning the sporting outcomes of the 2019-20 season remain under careful and timely consideration, and further updates will be given in due course.”

Two clubs are usually promoted from the fifth tier into League Two, with four clubs being relegated and replaced by the champions and play-off winners in each of the National League North and South divisions.

In March, leagues from the men’s seventh tier downwards in England were ended immediately and results expunged.

National League chief executive Michael Tattersall added: “At a time when the entire country is wrestling with the devastating impact of Covid-19, the cancellation of the remaining normal season matches brings a degree of certainty to our clubs coping with the business implications of the virus.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dagenham newlyweds share first dance on street during lockdown after wedding reception cancelled

Dagenham couple Dave and Julie Oswald share an impromtu 'first dance' outside their home on Fitzstephen Road during lockdown, left; and on their wedding day, right. Pictures: Tony Goddard / Julie Oswald

Watch: Suspected Barking car thief caught on CCTV

A suspected car thief has been caught on camera in the Leftley Estate, Barking. Picture: LBBD LBWW

Coronavirus: Call for parking charge changes after NHS worker gets ticket at Dagenham supermarket

Alan Brown from Dagenham distributes PPE for the NHS. He got a parking ticket at Merrielands Retail Park. Picture: Lorna Cunnew

Jailed: Man who spat at police officers and told them he had coronavirus

Brandon Wallace has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham dancer defies odds to walk again despite being paralysed from the waist down

'Warrior' and dancer Lauren Perks at this year's She Award ceremony in Chigwell. Picture: Kelly Robinson

Most Read

Dagenham newlyweds share first dance on street during lockdown after wedding reception cancelled

Dagenham couple Dave and Julie Oswald share an impromtu 'first dance' outside their home on Fitzstephen Road during lockdown, left; and on their wedding day, right. Pictures: Tony Goddard / Julie Oswald

Watch: Suspected Barking car thief caught on CCTV

A suspected car thief has been caught on camera in the Leftley Estate, Barking. Picture: LBBD LBWW

Coronavirus: Call for parking charge changes after NHS worker gets ticket at Dagenham supermarket

Alan Brown from Dagenham distributes PPE for the NHS. He got a parking ticket at Merrielands Retail Park. Picture: Lorna Cunnew

Jailed: Man who spat at police officers and told them he had coronavirus

Brandon Wallace has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham dancer defies odds to walk again despite being paralysed from the waist down

'Warrior' and dancer Lauren Perks at this year's She Award ceremony in Chigwell. Picture: Kelly Robinson

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

People have been showing support for the NHS throughout the pandemic. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Daggers and Wealdstone are expected to vote on ending the season

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 22

Chris Froome celebrates one of his Tour de France wins

National League clubs ponder vote on whether to end the season

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Notts County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 25th January 2020

Hammers at Home lockdown initiative unearths the club’s youngest superfan

Liam Southwood with West Ham United mascot Hammerhead (Pic: West Ham United)
Drive 24