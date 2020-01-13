Search

Advanced search

'It was offside' - Ardley feels Notts County should not have needed late winner against Daggers

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 January 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Notts County in the FA Trophy (pic B&O Press Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Notts County in the FA Trophy (pic B&O Press Photo)

Archant

Notts County boss Neil Ardley said he was disappointed that his side needed a late goal to beat Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday because he felt there was an offside in the equaliser.

Reece Grant or Manny Onariase looked to have got the final touch as the ball was bundled in after Mitch Brundle's original effort from Will Right's free-kick was saved to level the scores at 1-1.

But despite a wonder strike from Michael Doyle winning the game in the last minute, Ardley was frustrated his side needed it.

Speaking to the club, he said: "I thought we deserved the win and played really well.

"Their goal was half a yard offside. You try and hold a high line as a reason and as part of a tactic and you need the linesman to do his job and he didn't.

"We're kind of disappointed that we got to that point and needed it but what a way to win the game.

"I feel a bit for them because they put a lot of effort in to get back in it but what a way to end it."

Most Read

Fire brigade investigating cause of Dagenham recycling plant blaze

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a waste recycling plant in Dagenham. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Helping victims of domestic abuse when they have nowhere left to turn in Barking and Dagenham

Women helping to run DV Flag East, a programme designed to get domestic abuse victims access to the legal system. L-R: the council's domestic abuse commissioning manager Hazel North-Stephens, chief officer for Citizen’s Advice Barking & Dagenham Pip Salvador-Jones, Cllr Maureen Worby, CABD family solicitor Nasima Ahmed, the council’s director of law Fiona Taylor, and Alexander Rose trainee solicitor Lisarta Sahani. Picture: LBBD.

Appeal to help find wanted man known to frequent Barking who failed to appear in court

Joao Francisco, 43, is known to frequent Barking. Picture: MPS

Appeal for help tracing ‘vulnerable’ missing boy with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham

Police are appealing for help to find missing boy, Kamaree Jeffrey. Picture: MPS

Praise for Barking, Havering and Redbridge children’s nurse who remade stolen ‘beads of courage’ for devastated patient

Laura May has been recognised for her efforts after she used her spare time to remake one of her patient's

Most Read

Fire brigade investigating cause of Dagenham recycling plant blaze

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a waste recycling plant in Dagenham. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Helping victims of domestic abuse when they have nowhere left to turn in Barking and Dagenham

Women helping to run DV Flag East, a programme designed to get domestic abuse victims access to the legal system. L-R: the council's domestic abuse commissioning manager Hazel North-Stephens, chief officer for Citizen’s Advice Barking & Dagenham Pip Salvador-Jones, Cllr Maureen Worby, CABD family solicitor Nasima Ahmed, the council’s director of law Fiona Taylor, and Alexander Rose trainee solicitor Lisarta Sahani. Picture: LBBD.

Appeal to help find wanted man known to frequent Barking who failed to appear in court

Joao Francisco, 43, is known to frequent Barking. Picture: MPS

Appeal for help tracing ‘vulnerable’ missing boy with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham

Police are appealing for help to find missing boy, Kamaree Jeffrey. Picture: MPS

Praise for Barking, Havering and Redbridge children’s nurse who remade stolen ‘beads of courage’ for devastated patient

Laura May has been recognised for her efforts after she used her spare time to remake one of her patient's

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham & Redbridge sign former Peterborough defender Gabriel Zakuani

Gabriel Zakuani, who has signed for Dagenham & Redbridge, while at Peterborough. Picture: Tim Parker/PA

‘It was offside’ - Ardley feels Notts County should not have needed late winner against Daggers

Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Notts County in the FA Trophy (pic B&O Press Photo)

Barking boss Gardner believes Northwood win could be season defining

Barking players celebrate Junior Dadson's late winner (pic Terry Gilbert)

McMahon praises ‘excellent’ Daggers despite defeat in first game in charge

Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Notts County in the FA Trophy (pic B&O Press Photo)

Last chance to apply for 2020 primary school places

Parents in Barking and Dagenham are urged to apply for 2020 primary school places by the January 15 deadline. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists