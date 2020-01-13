'It was offside' - Ardley feels Notts County should not have needed late winner against Daggers

Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Notts County in the FA Trophy (pic B&O Press Photo) Archant

Notts County boss Neil Ardley said he was disappointed that his side needed a late goal to beat Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday because he felt there was an offside in the equaliser.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Reece Grant or Manny Onariase looked to have got the final touch as the ball was bundled in after Mitch Brundle's original effort from Will Right's free-kick was saved to level the scores at 1-1.

But despite a wonder strike from Michael Doyle winning the game in the last minute, Ardley was frustrated his side needed it.

Speaking to the club, he said: "I thought we deserved the win and played really well.

"Their goal was half a yard offside. You try and hold a high line as a reason and as part of a tactic and you need the linesman to do his job and he didn't.

"We're kind of disappointed that we got to that point and needed it but what a way to win the game.

"I feel a bit for them because they put a lot of effort in to get back in it but what a way to end it."