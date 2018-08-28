New manager for Daggers’ next opponents Wrexham

Wrexham have named former Charlton Athletic midfielder Bryan Hughes as their new manager (pic: Rebecca Naden/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Bryan Hughes has replaced Graham Barrow in the dugout for the Dragons

Dagenham & Redbridge will hope there is no ‘new manager’ affect for hosts Wrexham when they visit the Racecourse Stadium in the Vanarama National League on Saturday.

The Dragons named Bryan Hughes, a former player for the Welsh club, as their new manager on Wednesday morning after parting company with previous incumbent Graham Barrow on Tuesday night.

The 42-year-old’s only previous experience in management came with Scarborough Athletic in the 2014-15 season.

Hughes will be hoping to get off to a flyer with his new club, but Daggers boss Peter Taylor will be doing all he can to ensure his Wrexham counterpart endures a miserable debut in the dugout.

It is not the first time this term that a team has changed managers in the days leading up to a match against Daggers, with Hartlepool United doing so in December.

Pools had parted Matthew Bates shortly before the visit from the Essex club and had placed Craig Hignett in temporary charge, but two late goals saw Taylor’s men claim all three points in the north east.