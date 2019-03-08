Daggers reveal new Nike kit

Archant

Dagenham & Redbridge will have a white home shirt this season with the away kit a gold shirt

Dagenham & Redbridge's away kit for the 2019/20 season (pic: Dagenham & Redbridge FC).

Dagenham & Redbridge have revealed their new Nike kit for the 2019/20 season and also confirmed a traditional jersey will also be created.

The National League club announced the news this afternoon with the home shirt white and the away shirt gold.

Both feature the new club badge and crossed daggers on the torso.

The white home kit will be accompanied by red shorts and royal blue socks while the gold away jersey will be with black shorts and black socks.

An official club statement read: "Nike is the world's largest supplier of athletic shoes and apparel, replacing the Daggers' old kit supplier - Sondico.

"During the coming months the Club will be in discussions with Nike along with our associate club, Memphis 901 FC, with a view of bringing in a more traditional Daggers kit for the 2020/2021 season.

"If this is successful the plan is for this new white kit to become our official away strip. The home kit will be launched at our final pre-season friendly, as we face up against West Ham United's under-23s."

Pricing will remain the same as last season, with small adult shirts costing £38.50, and all other sizes £43. Junior shirts cost £31.Alternatively you can pick up a full adult kit for £56.80 or a full junior kit for £43.