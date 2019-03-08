National League: Notts County 2 Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Dagenham & Redbridge saw their 11-game unbeaten run in the National League brought to an end at Meadow Lane on Tuesday.

Held to successive draws at home by Chorley and Barnet on the previous two weekends, Peter Taylor's men were left empty-handed for the first time since their 3-0 home loss to Boreham Wood on August 13.

Luke Croll returned to the starting line-up after serving a one-match suspension, as James Dobson dropped to the bench.

And Daggers saw Harold Odametey make a strong run into the box in the third minute to win an early corner for the visitors.

Elliot Justham held onto a 20-yard shot from Zoumana Bakayogo at the other end, before also denying Enzio Boldewijn and claiming an aimless County ball on the edge of his box, with home fans claiming he was outside the area.

Alex McQueen was unable to make the most of a good through ball from Will Wright, while Joe Quigley headed across goal on 21 minutes.

And Angelo Balanta stung the palms of Sam Slocombe moments later after being sent clear by Odametey.

But Daggers fell behind on 25 minutes when Regan Booty converted a free-kick on the edge of the box and Quigley was unable to get on the end of McQueen's driven ball across the box after he was put in by Matt Robinson.

Robinson fired high and wide after good work from Bagasan Graham on the left on 39 minutes, while Quigley looped a header into the arms of Slocombe from Graham's cross soon after.

And the hosts cleared a teasing cross from Liam Gordon before Balanta fired a left-footed shot just wide with Slocombe scrambling.

A foul on Odametey gave Daggers a free-kick in stoppage time, but McQueen fired into the side netting with the last kick of the half.

McQueen almost got in behind the County defence at the start of the second half, before Justham held onto Kyle Wootton's header on 51 minutes.

Booty then fired a free-kick over the crossbar two minutes later, before Will Wright sent a long-range volley wide of the mark for Daggers. But when Wright clipped a ball into Balanta, his cushioned header could not find McQueen.

Manny Onariase did well to get back and put Kristian Dennis off as he was about to strike midway through the second half, after Reece Grant had replaced Quigley in the first Daggers substitution of the night.

Graham and McQueen then made way for Dobson and Joan Luque and Dobson cut in from the right to test Slocombe before the Magpies cleared the danger.

Grant found himself one on one with the keeper, who saved well moments later, and Dobson lifted another chance over the bar as Daggers continued to press.

Justham saved comfortably from Booty inbetween times, but Slocombe had to tip a curling effort from Grant past the post on 76 minutes as it headed towards the far corner.

Croll flashed a header wide of the far post from Luque's corner with seven minutes left, before Mitch Rose fired just wide of the upright at the other end and Odametey fired high and wide for Daggers from range.

Dennis doubled County's lead on 87 minutes, finding the top corner to secure the points for the hosts, with Luque firing a late chance over from the edge of the box for Daggers.

Taylor's men will now turn their attentions to Saturday's trip to Stockport County.

Dagenham: Justham, Wright, Onariase, Croll, Gordon; McQueen (Luque 68), Odametey, Robinson, Graham (Dobson 68), Balanta, Quigley (Grant 64).

Unused subs: Wood, Eleftheriou.