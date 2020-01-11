FA Trophy: Notts County 2 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Notts County celebrate (pic B&O Press Photo) Archant

Dagenham & Redbridge crashed out of the FA Trophy after a last-mintue wonder goal from Michael Doyle at Meadow Lane.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the FA Trophy clash between Notts County and Dagenham & Redbridge (pic B&O Press Photo) Action from the FA Trophy clash between Notts County and Dagenham & Redbridge (pic B&O Press Photo)

Daryl McMahon's side looked to have earned a replay back at Victoria Road, after coming from behind, but Doyle won it with an unbelievable strike from close to the halfway line.

The first chance of the contest fell to County's Wes Thomas who hit a tame shot from range into the palms of goalkeeper Elliot Justham.

A minute later Daggers left-back Liam Gordon fired a ball into the area, but Ross Fitzsimons came out to claim the ball.

In the 15th minute, Doyle fired an effort wide after the home side produceed a counter attack down the right flank.

Action from the FA Trophy clash between Notts County and Dagenham & Redbridge (pic B&O Press Photo) Action from the FA Trophy clash between Notts County and Dagenham & Redbridge (pic B&O Press Photo)

Three minutes later the hosts had the ball in the net after a well-worked free-kick, but the referee ordered a re-take, which was held easily by Justham.

Daggers attacking midfielder Sam Deering then made space for himself on the edge on the box, but his effort was not the most powerful, and Fitzsimons clutched the ball in the 21st minute.

Justham then had to make a good save to tip an effort from Sam Osborne wide of the post and keep them in the match.

But County continued to get the better chances as Thomas struck the post after a good link-up with Kristian Dennis in the 40th minute.

Action from the FA Trophy clash between Notts County and Dagenham & Redbridge (pic B&O Press Photo) Action from the FA Trophy clash between Notts County and Dagenham & Redbridge (pic B&O Press Photo)

A minute later former Billericay Town midfielder Deering took the ball off the chest of striker Joe Quigley and fired an effort not too far wide of the mark.

The effort did however have Fitzsimons scrambling.

You may also want to watch:

Just on the stroke of half-time defender Kenny Clark headed a free-kick into the hands of Fitzsimons, with the hosts countering and Dennis flashing an effort wide of the target.

Action from the FA Trophy tie between Notts County and Dagenham & Redbridge (pic B&O Press Photo) Action from the FA Trophy tie between Notts County and Dagenham & Redbridge (pic B&O Press Photo)

County took the lead on 53 minutes as Dennis tapped in from close range but Mitch Brundle and Deering combined to almost find Matt Robinson moments later.

Doyle fired wide from distance but Chike Kandi then headed inches wide from Will Wright's ball into the box and forced Fitzsimmons to push the ball behind for a corner moments later.

Thomas fired just wide for the hosts, before McMahon sent Reece Grant on for Kandi.

Shields tested Justham from range on 69 minutes, but Quigley called FItzsimons into action to tip a shot wide of the post soon after.

Dagenham & Redbridge celebrate (pic B&O Press Photo) Dagenham & Redbridge celebrate (pic B&O Press Photo)

And Daggers were back on terms on 75 minutes when Brundle bundled the ball home after Fitzsimons had produced a wonder save to keep out his initial effort.

Thomas poked into the hands of Justham at the near post, but Deering made room for himself and fired inches wide at the other end.

Daggers looked more likely in the closing stages, but Justham denied Osborne with a very good save two minutes from time.

And Doyle then produced a moment of magic to win it for the Magpies, who progress to the last 16.

Action from the FA Trophy tie between Notts County and Dagenham & Redbridge (pic B&O Press Photo) Action from the FA Trophy tie between Notts County and Dagenham & Redbridge (pic B&O Press Photo)

Daggers turn their attention to the Essex Senior Cup and a home tie with local rivals Barking on Tuesday.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Onariase, Clark, Gordon (Graham 83), Croll, Robinson, Brundle, Deering (McQueen 83), Kandi (Grant 66), Quigley.

Unused subs: Strizovic, Eleftheriou, Wood, Luque.

Attendance: 2,385 (including 151 Daggers fans).