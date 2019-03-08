Freund shares frustration of Daggers' fans after star man departs

The club executive chairman discussed Conor Wilkinson's exit and insisted Peter Taylor will have reinforcements to his squad soon

Dagenham & Redbridge club executive chairman Peter Freund remains hopeful they will sign multiple players this summer before the start of the new season.

The Victoria Road outfit saw Conor Wilkinson, Daggers' top goalscorer in the 2018/19 campaign, depart to sign for local rivals Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee this week.

It was a big blow, especially with Peter Taylor's team eager to win promotion from the National League this season, but Freund is still positive.

He told the official club website said: "When we signed Conor on a permanent contract in January it was with one eye on this season, but also to help keep the club up, and by all measures he was as big a factor in that as anyone in the squad.

"That said, in order to extend his contract, we were forced to put in a buy-out clause which we never were happy about, but was a condition of him signing.

"The news that Conor is moving on is bittersweet, as we are thrilled Conor will have a chance to star in the Football League, but gutted he won't be part of our plans for the club.

"I can assure you we are doing everything we can to sign multiple players this off-season and are 100 per cent committed to putting a team on the pitch that will help lead us to our goal of promotion.

"All we can ask for from you, our fans and supporters, is to be patient - but we absolutely share your frustration with this news."