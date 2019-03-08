Taylor urges Daggers to end losing run against Aldershot

Reece Grant could come up against his former club.

Peter Taylor says his Dagenham & Redbridge side have to improve as they prepare to take on Aldershot Town at Victoria Road on Saturday.

Elliot Justham, who has extended his contract with Dagenham & Redbridge.

Defeat away at Stockport County last weekend means the Daggers have now lost their last three league games and sit 15th in the National League heading into the clash.

Striker Ben House, who has joined on loan from Reading until January, and midfielder Sam Deering, who has signed until 2021 will be hoping to make their debuts for the club.

Angelo Balanta is expected to be out for another month and Taylor admits he is a big miss for his side.

Speaking to Daggers TV, he said: "We know our recent form is not good enough.

"We're letting a lot of people down but the determination of the group to put it right is there.

"I would class Angelo Balanta as our most important player and so when I got the news of how long he was going to be out, it absolutely killed us.

"I've got a magnificent captain in Kenny Clark and I know he is embarrassed with the situation at the minute that we haven't picked up enough points."

Aldershot will visit Dagenham off the back of a 2-0 win at home to Maidenhead United and are now unbeaten in their last two matches.

But the Shots have struggled this season and currently sit in 19th place, four places and five points below Daggers in the league table.

Dagenham have scored just once in their last three league games, despite Taylor opting to start with two strikers in Reece Grant and Joe Quigley against Stockport.

If Grant keeps his place in the team, he will come up against his former club after leaving Aldershot for the Daggers in the summer for an undisclosed fee.

But hoping to get a recall will be Chike Kandi, who came off the bench in the defeat at Edgeley Park on Saturday.

Harry Phipps and Harold Odametey also missed out against Stockport with long-term injuries.

Dagenham's last home game saw them go down 2-0 against Barrow, with their last National League win coming in the 2-1 victory over Wrexham on October 26.

Daggers lost 2-1 away at Aldershot last season before drawing 1-1 at home.