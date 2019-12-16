Taylor watches from stands as Daggers draw with Sutton

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor watched from the stands as his side drew 1-1 with Sutton United in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Taylor has not been in the dugout in recent weeks after undergoing surgery on his knee and was also expected to be in the stands for the replay at Victoria Road on Tuesday.

It means assistant manager Terry Harris and coach Jody Brown have instead taken the team, though Harris says Taylor's involvement has not really changed.

"Obviously with him on crutches still it is a little bit awkward being in the dugout," he said.

"It was nice that he was back here today and then hopefully he'll be there Tuesday night, probably not in the dugout again but he'll be in the seats behind us.

"There's been no changes all the way along the line.

"He's been sorting out the side, letting us know in training and how we're training and we just go on and do the sessions for him."