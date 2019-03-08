Daggers new striker Quigley wants to settle in quick and help bring success to the club

Joe Quigley of Bromley shields the ball from Dagenham's Manny Onariase (Pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

New signing Joe Quigley is keen to settle in quickly at Dagenham & Redbridge and help the club enjoy a successful season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 22-year-old joins the Daggers on a two-year deal following his release from National League rivals Bromley in the summer.

And the former Bournemouth Academy youngster is hoping his past spells in the National League will help stand him in good stead.

"I've played in this league now since I was 18 or 19 so I'm fairly used to it, hopefully I can settle in quick and help Dagenham have some success," Quigley told DaggersTV.

"I want to come here and settle down, I want to be a Dagenham player for my entire contract and get some success with the club.

The former Maidstone United striker revealed assistant manager Terry Harris had a big influence on his arrival at Victoria Road having worked together at Boreham Wood during the 2017/18 season.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm buzzing to get it sorted; it's been something I've known about for a week or so.

"I was obviously at Boreham Wood with Terry Harris a couple years ago and he is someone I get on very well with, someone I trust, and when he showed the interest and said Peter Taylor was interested, it was a no brainer."

The youngster says coming in has been made slightly easy by knowing attacker Angelo Balanta from his stint at Meadow Park.

"I think I've settled in quite quickly, I knew Angelo before I came in, and that always helps knowing one person they can help introduce you to all the other lads.

"The lads are looking fit and working on lots of stuff."

Quigley came through the Bournemouth academy but revealed it was tough for alot of them as the Cherries propelled through the leagues into the Premier League during his time at the club.

"I spent about 10 years there, I came all the way through the age groups, and I think the club going at such a quick rate through the leagues made it tough for the academy lads to keep up with those standards.

"Quite a lot of the lads have left Bournemouth that are my sort of age and gone on to different things, but it was a really good experience being there."