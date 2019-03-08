Search

Daggers new striker Quigley wants to settle in quick and help bring success to the club

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 July 2019

Joe Quigley of Bromley shields the ball from Dagenham's Manny Onariase (Pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)

Joe Quigley of Bromley shields the ball from Dagenham's Manny Onariase (Pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)

New signing Joe Quigley is keen to settle in quickly at Dagenham & Redbridge and help the club enjoy a successful season.

The 22-year-old joins the Daggers on a two-year deal following his release from National League rivals Bromley in the summer.

And the former Bournemouth Academy youngster is hoping his past spells in the National League will help stand him in good stead.

"I've played in this league now since I was 18 or 19 so I'm fairly used to it, hopefully I can settle in quick and help Dagenham have some success," Quigley told DaggersTV.

"I want to come here and settle down, I want to be a Dagenham player for my entire contract and get some success with the club.

The former Maidstone United striker revealed assistant manager Terry Harris had a big influence on his arrival at Victoria Road having worked together at Boreham Wood during the 2017/18 season.

"I'm buzzing to get it sorted; it's been something I've known about for a week or so.

"I was obviously at Boreham Wood with Terry Harris a couple years ago and he is someone I get on very well with, someone I trust, and when he showed the interest and said Peter Taylor was interested, it was a no brainer."

The youngster says coming in has been made slightly easy by knowing attacker Angelo Balanta from his stint at Meadow Park.

"I think I've settled in quite quickly, I knew Angelo before I came in, and that always helps knowing one person they can help introduce you to all the other lads.

"The lads are looking fit and working on lots of stuff."

Quigley came through the Bournemouth academy but revealed it was tough for alot of them as the Cherries propelled through the leagues into the Premier League during his time at the club.

"I spent about 10 years there, I came all the way through the age groups, and I think the club going at such a quick rate through the leagues made it tough for the academy lads to keep up with those standards.

"Quite a lot of the lads have left Bournemouth that are my sort of age and gone on to different things, but it was a really good experience being there."

Revealed: The noisiest streets in Barking and Dagenham

Colin Platt was fined for having a noisy 50th birthday party. Picture: COLIN PLATT

Dealer kept drugs hidden up his bum for EIGHT days after he was arrested

Andrew Bell has been jailed for drug dealing. Picture: Kent Police

c2c warns passengers of 16 days of disrupted services as TfL begins engineering work for Barking Riverside project

C2c was the UK’s most punctual rail operator in the UK in May. Picture: C2C

‘Devastated and broken’ family appeals for information after death of Dagenham teen

The family of Kane Johnson are appealing for information about his death. He was found in the Thames on April 21 and the incident is being treated as unexplained. Picture: via MPS.

Three guilty of Abdulrahman Juma murder in brutal street attack in Barking

Three guilty of Abdulrahman's brutal murder... Mulangala from Tottenham and Fahad and Ali both from Barking. Picture: Met Police

