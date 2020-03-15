Reece Grant rejoins Aldershot Town on loan

Reece Grant of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Reece Grant has rejoined former club Aldershot Town on loan until the end of the season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Grant was signed by ex-Daggers manager Peter Taylor in the summer from Aldershot but the 25-year-old has found game time difficult to come by since Daryl McMahon took over in January.

He has made 30 appearances for Dagenham this season in all competitions, scoring three times.

Grant started for the Shots in Saturday's 1-0 away defeat to AFC Fylde.

Speaking about his return to the club, he told Shots TV: 'Obviously I wasn't really playing of late so we had a little chat to see what my options were.

'I was here before, the fans know me well, there's a lot of players here still from last year and there's some faces here now that I know from previous as well.

'I finished the season off strong when I was here last time so I just want to get back in form, score some goals and help the club move forward.'