Robinson hopes to play big part in successful season for Daggers

PUBLISHED: 16:00 23 May 2019

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Midfielder signed new one-year deal with Essex club on Tuesday

Matt Robinson is excited about what next season holds in the Vanarama National League after signing a new contract with Dagenham & Redbridge.

The midfielder's previous deal with Daggers was due to expire in the summer, but Robinson has penned new terms with the Essex club to take him through to 2020.

The 24-year-old was a key player for the Victoria Road outfit last term as they battled bravely against relegation, securing safety with three games to spare.

Daggers, though, have set their aims a lot higher next term with executive chairman Peter B. Freund saying the Essex club are hoping to win the title.

After extending his stay at Victoria Road, Robinson is looking forward to playing a big role in what is hopefully a successful campaign.

And the 24-year-old also revealed there are some individual targets he is setting for himself next term.

The midfielder told the club website: "There are always the personal goals of playing as many games as possible and staying fit, but I also want to score more goals and the gaffer has spoken about that before.

"Last season was a building one for us as a club and the primary objective was to stay in the league, which we did.

"We also wanted to build for this coming season and the objectives will change next season.

"The team will be looking to move up the table and hopefully get promoted."

Robinson initially joined Daggers following their relegation from the Football League in 2016, arriving at Victoria Road after being released from his contract by Luton Town.

The midfielder was a key figure under former boss John Still despite spending time on the sideline with injuries and was named vice-captain last summer by Peter Taylor.

The 24-year-old will now stay with Daggers for a fourth season at least and Robinson revealed his pleasure at remaining with the Essex club.

He added: "It's a proud moment and another happy moment to extend my stay with the Daggers.

"I made my 100th appearance for the club last season which was a nice milestone to reach, but I hope to make a few more with thoughts going forward."

