Daggers knocked out of Trophy by Salford

PUBLISHED: 17:06 12 January 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Buildbase FA Trophy second round: Salford City 2 Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Dagenham & Redbridge crashed out of the FA Trophy with a 2-0 loss at Salford City in the second round.

Daggers boss Peter Taylor made two changes for the trip to the North West, with Gavin Hoyte and Chike Kandi returning to the starting XI.

Hoyte replaced skipper Ben Nunn at right wing-back, while Kandi came in up top for Conor Wilkinson, who returned to Gillingham following the end of his loan deal.

With Nunn absent for the trip to the Peninsula Stadium, centre-back Kenny Clark donned the armband.

The returning Kandi went close to making an early impact with a string of efforts, but it was the Ammies who eventually took the lead.

An error from Clark in the 33rd minute was pounced on by Kieran Glynn, who set up Adam Rooney to fire past Daggers stopper Elliot Justham from close range.

Daggers looked for a way back into the match, but were dealt a blow seven minutes from time when Salford netted their second.

Danny Lloyd broke down the flank, before teeing up Mani Dieseruvwe who found the target.

That gave the Essex club a task that proved too hard for them to complete as they suffered defeat in the Trophy.

Attentions now turn to the Vanarama National League campaign with a trip to struggling Maidstone United to come on Saturday.

