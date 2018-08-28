Goodliffe aware Daggers need to avoid season petering out

Ben Goodliffe (15) in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex club without a win in their last three matches ahead of trip to Salford City in FA Trophy

Ben Goodliffe knows Dagenham & Redbridge must get back to winning ways soon if they do not want their season to turn into something of a damp squib.

Daggers are without a win in their last three matches, having previously won seven out of eight games in all competitions prior to their recent drop in form.

The Essex club will hope to end their wait for a win when they visit Vanarama National League rivals Salford City in the FA Trophy on Saturday, having won 2-1 away to the Ammies in the league less than a month ago.

Another away win this weekend could be the catalyst for a good run of form for Peter Taylor’s men and Goodliffe knows how important it is for the Victoria Road side to start stringing positive results together as they look to keep their season from petering out.

“We’re hoping to get back on a successful run of form and turn things around because we want to do as best we can this season,” said the teenager.

Goodliffe has recently extended his loan deal at Daggers from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers through to the end of the season.

The 19-year-old initially arrived at Victoria Road in the summer and has gone on to feature heavily under manager Taylor.

Daggers began the campaign without a win in their first eight games, but a lot has changed since then with the Essex club now sitting in mid-table.

And Goodliffe certainly seems pleased with how far Taylor’s men have come since their struggles in the early weeks of the campaign.

“We’ve progressed a lot since the start of the season,” he added. “We were playing good football then, but things didn’t fall our way at times.

“We were making silly errors, but we’ve recently had a good spell with good players.”