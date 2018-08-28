Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Taylor praises Daggers’ defence after win at Salford

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 December 2018

Conor Wilkinson scored the first goal for Dagenham & Redbridge at Salford City (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Conor Wilkinson scored the first goal for Dagenham & Redbridge at Salford City (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex club collected a seventh win in their last nine league matches with success at Ammies.

Peter Taylor feels Dagenham & Redbridge’s defensive efforts laid the foundation for a 2-1 win at high-flying Salford City in the Vanarama National League.

Daggers fell behind early on away to the Ammies, with Carl Piergianni heading the hosts in front in the 13th minute.

The Essex club were level 26 minutes later, though, when Conor Wilkinson nodded home from 12 yards.

The game the saw its third headed goal in the 67th minute when Angelo Balanta scored what proved to be the winner from a corner.

It was a seventh win in their last nine league matches for the Essex club and boss Taylor was thrilled with his side’s defensive efforts.

He told the club website: “At times, you have to hang on and wait for them with their good possession, and you then have to make sure you’re a solid team.

“I felt against Salford we had good patience and they had a few chances with their ability, but I thought we defended really well and we defended really well as a group.”

Related articles

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst primary schools in Barking and Dagenham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Pupils fall ill the night after school Christmas lunch

A Year 10 pupil took a photo of the turkey, noting it tasted strange and looked pink. Picture: Sally Taylor

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

(Left - Right) William Deo, 20; Adam Badejo, 30; Makayla Hajaig, 19. Photo: Met Police

Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham

The teenagers were stabbed in in Tenterden Road. Pic: Google

School shuts site due to flooding

Barking Abbey School's Longbridge Road site is closed due to a flood. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Jamie Oliver’s favourite eating and drinking spots in Essex

Jamie Oliver's favourite places to eat and drink in Essex

20 Christmas markets to enjoy in Essex

Christmas Markets in Essex

9 of the best woodland walks in Essex

#includeImage($article, 225)

5 easy steps to make stuffing like Jamie Oliver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Who’s the top 50 richest in Essex?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Taylor praises Daggers’ defence after win at Salford

Conor Wilkinson scored the first goal for Dagenham & Redbridge at Salford City (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ling eager to help O’s get one over old club Daggers

Leyton Orient right-back Sam Ling looks to pass the ball forward against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Quiz: Can you complete these Christmas lyrics?

Picture: Michael Maasen

Deaf student from Dagenham calls to shatter stigma facing hard of hearing at work

Gary (left) with Surbiton resident Bob. Picture: Royal Star and Garter Homes

Bostik North: Barking 3 Brentwood 0

Ola Ogunwamide takes on former Barking player Albert Levett (pic Terry Gilbert)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists