National League: Solihull Moors 2 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Peter Taylor looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge fell to a second successive defeat in the National League on Saturday.

Beaten at home by Barrow in midweek, Peter Taylor's men came away empty handed from the trip to the Midlands, after the pitch passed an early afternoon inspection.

Manager Taylor handed a debut to new loan signing Toby Stevenson who joined ahead of the clash from Charlton Athletic.

And Alex McQueen and Reece Grant were also handed starts along with Kenny Clark who returned from a head injury sustained against Chorley.

But despite the changes it was a miserable start for the visitors who found themselves 1-0 down after just two minutes as former Stevenage midfielder James Ball headed home for the hosts.

Solihull almost doubled their lead in the 11th minute as Callum Howe headed just wide of the post from a long throw.

But nine minutes later Daggers levelled the score as striker Reece Grant headed home a brilliant delivery from winger McQueen.

In the 26th minute Moors striker Paul McCallum did well to head towards goal with the cross slightly behind him, but the effort was wide of the post.

Daggers defender Manny Onariase then made a good block as Danny Wright found some space for the Moors and got a shot off.

And Elliot Justham had to tip the ball over the bar when under pressure from Jake Beesley as Daggers continued to be put under pressure.

McQueen had to make a block after the visitors failed to clear the ball in the 37th minute and Justham got down low to his left to tip past the post.

The hosts had another few chances through McCallum and Ball but couldn't capitalise to double their advantage.

Clark made an excellent block early in the second half to launch a Daggers counter-attack, with Gavin Gunning picking up a yellow card for a deliberate handball.

But Solihull regained the lead just past the hour mark when McCallum headed past Justham.

Kandi made way for Joe Quigley midway through the half and the subtitute was soon involved, winning a series of flick-ons.

Onariase made an excellent tackle in the box to deny a Solihull rival on 72 minutes before Bagasan Graham and Stevenson combined on the left, only for the ball to bounce away from Mitch Brundle.

The hosts were inches away from a third when Gudger headed against the crossbar from a corner, while McQueen's superb through ball found Grant, who was well tackled by the advancing Ryan Boot.

Grant and McQueen made way for Joan Luque and James Dobson for the final stages, with Daggers inches away from levelling on 81 minutes as Quigley fed Luque, who hit the crossbar for the third match in a row.

Stevenson marked his debut with a yellow card six minutes from time, for a late tackle, while Storer shot wide of the post for the home side with normal time drawing to a close.

And Brundle had his name taken as the match ticked into four minutes of stoppage time, which could not produce a Daggers equaliser.

Solihull Moors: Boot, Reckford, Storer, Gudger, Vaughan, Howe, Beesley, Ball, Wright, McCallum (Yussuf 79).

Unused subs: Williams, Hancox, Hawkridge, Neufville.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Onariase, Clark, Stevenson, Brundle, Robinson, McQueen (Dobson 79), Graham, Grant (Luque 79), Kandi (Quigley 67).

Unused subs: Eleftheriou, Wood.