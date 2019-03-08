National League: Stockport 1 Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Dagenham & Redbridge goalkeeper Elliot Justham shouts instructions (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge slumped to an injury-time defeat at Stockport, as Nyal Bell headed the only goal of the game at Edgeley Park on Saturday.

The original meeting had been postponed a few weeks earlier when Daggers were unable to make the journey due to problems on the rail network.

And Andrew Eleftheriou, Joan Luque and Joe Quigley all came into the starting line-up for Daggers, following their loss at Solihull Moors a week earlier.

But Elliot Justham was the first of the two goalkeepers called into action to make a routine save from Devante Rodney after three minutes.

Tom Walker saw a shot deflected behind for a corner, which was headed harmlessly over, before Quigley spun away from his marker and had an effort blocked for Daggers' first corner of the day.

Quigley fired a left-footed shot over on 14 minutes, then sent another attempt too high after Mitch Brundle won possession in midfield moments later.

Stockport's Arthur fired wide from a corner on 19 minutes, while Justham raced from goal to deny Rodney midway through the first half.

But Daggers had a let-off on 27 minutes when Mulhern could not find the target after being gifted the ball, before Walker saw his effort saved by Justham.

Alex McQueen led a break for Daggers, with Quigley's shot leading to a corner on 31 minutes, and the Daggers striker was then somehow denied by a brilliant save from Hinchcliffe, after a clever set-piece routine.

Luque saw a curled effort go just wide of the post on 34 minutes, before Mulhern let fly for Stockport and found the side netting.

And Quigley almost found the top corner two minutes before the break after a half chance for Daggers.

The second half was only five minutes old when Mulhern got in behind the Daggers defence, but sent a tame effort at Justham.

And Daggers had penalty appeals waved away when Brundle went down in the box, before Mulhern fired a good chance over for the home side on 65 minutes and Walker shot wide midway through the half.

Reece Grant made way for Chike Kandi with just over 20 minutes remaining, but Daggers had Justham to thank for keeping the ball out when a looping cross looked like finding the net on 73 minutes, before Stockport struck the crossbar from long range moments later.

Manny Onariase produced a timely block to deny Bell, after the substitute got in behind the visiting defence, but Kandi then made a good break at the other end and teed up McQueen, who saw his effort blocked at the vital moment.

Four minutes of stoppage time were signalled after Kandi saw a pass go just beyond his reach and Stockport snatched victory when Bell headed in from a corner.

Dagenham: Justham, Eleftheriou, Onariase, Clark, Stevenson (Dobson 86), Brundle, Robinson, McQueen, Luque (Graham 78), Grant (Kandi 69), Quigley.

Unused subs: Strizovic, Wright.

Attendance: 3,771.