New Daggers stopper Strizovic excited to work with Johnson again

Josh Strizovic signed for Dagenham & Redbridge on Tuesday (pic: Dagenham & Redbridge FC) Archant

Pair previously worked together while with Braintree Town from 2015-16

Josh Strizovic says he is looking forward to linking up with Dagenham & Redbridge goalkeeping coach Glen Johnson once again after signing for the Vanarama National League club.

The 19-year-old became Daggers' first signing of the summer when agreeing terms with the Victoria Road outfit on Tuesday.

Strizovic will spend a lot of his time with the Essex club under the watchful eye of Johnson.

And the teenager is excited to work with the goalkeeping coach again, with the pair having previously linked up when Strizovic was part of the Braintree Town youth academy.

Strizovic told the club website: "We have a really good relationship and Glen has been great with me in the past.

"He's a great goalkeeping coach and I can't wait for him to help push me on even more over the course of the season."

Strizovic, who previously played for a Daggers youth team as a 10-year-old, will likely start the new term as understudy to top stopper Elliot Justham.

But the teenager hopes his arrival at Victoria Road helps keeps the current Daggers player of the season on his toes.

"I'm coming in to help push Elliot on. He was unbelievable last year and one of the best goalkeepers in the league," he added.

"To learn from Elliot every day in training is something that will be good for me.

"I want to learn and develop as much as I can. If I'm required to play, then I have to be ready when that chance comes."

Strizovic arrives at Daggers after spending last season with Maidstone United in non-league's top flight.

After progressing from Braintree's youth set-up, Strizovic has since gone on to enjoy spells at the likes of Burnham Ramblers and Billericay Town, as well as playing for a host of sides on loan.

At just 19, the teenager will hope to settle down at Daggers and remain with the Essex club for a number of years.

But Strizovic is also hopeful of playing his part in what could be a memorable term for Peter Taylor's men.

"I know I'm at the start of my career, but I want to look back at the end of it and say that I won trophies," he said.

Strizovic is set to be the first signing of a busy summer for Daggers, with many more expected to join the Essex club in the coming weeks.