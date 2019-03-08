National League: Sutton United 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 2

Two first-half goals were enough to hand Dagenham & Redbridge an away win at Sutton United as they extended their unbeaten run to nine games on Tuesday.

Reece Grant put his side ahead on 42 minutes, with James Dobson curling home a wonderful strike to double the advantage before the break.

And that double whammy was enough for Peter Taylor's men to pocket all three points to maintain their momentum in the National League and move up to sixth place in the table.

The first big chance of the game fell to the home side after just a minute as Tommy Wright scuffed a shot narrowly wide of the post from inside the box.

Sutton continued to pile on some early pressure as Harry Beautyman's misplaced shot was poked wide at the back post by David Ajoboye after Daggers had failed to clear.

Dagenham's first real moment of danger came on 15 minutes when Angelo Balanta picked up the ball on the edge of the box and fired an effort at goal which was deflected just wide.

Matt Robinson was the next to have a go for Taylor's side when he won the ball in midfield but could only volley well wide of the target from the edge of the area.

United went close to scoring five minutes before the break when the ball sat up nicely for Craig Eastmond to volley, with his strike falling agonisingly wide of the post.

But it was Daggers who took the lead just two minutes later when Grant got a vital touch on Alexander McQueen's whipped free-kick.

And it was 2-0 just moments later when Dobson picked up the ball on the right in space, cut inside and curled home a strike into the far corner to score against his former club.

Both sides had chances soon after the restart, with Eastmond first firing over for Sutton before Dobson did the same at the other end.

The home team continued to put pressure on Dagenham but failed to carve out any clear cut chances.

On 78 minutes, a dangerous corner was almost turned in, with the referee judging a Daggers player to have got the last touch before Ajiboye fizzed a strike over the bar from range.

Daggers were forced to defend numerous set-pieces resolutely as they saw out the win.

Dagenham: Justham, Wright, Onariase, Croll, Clark, McQueen, Balanta (Luque 80), Graham (Odametey 57), Robinson, Grant (Quigley 77), Dobson. Unused subs: Gordon, Strizovic.

Attedance: 1,513.