FA Trophy: Sutton United 1 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

PUBLISHED: 17:14 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 14 December 2019

Joe Quigley of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Joe Quigley of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge will play an FA Trophy first round replay after drawing against Sutton United at Gander Green Lane on Saturday.

Joe Quigley gave the Daggers the lead early in the second half but Omar Bugiel's equaliser means the two sides will now meet again at Victoria Road on Tuesday.

The first chance of the game fell the way of Dagenham as Quigley shot straight at Sutton goalkeeper Nik Tzanev.

Both sides struggled to create chances as Tommy Wright shot over for Sutton on the half-hour mark.

Moments later, Dagenham went close as Quigley flicked an effort wide from a corner in the best chance of the game up until that point.

Both sides went in at the break goalless after a half of very few chances.

Kenny Clark nodded wide from a corner two minutes into the second half before Ben House drove dangerously into the box only to be halted before he could get a shot off.

Wright headed wide for Sutton but it was the Daggers who took the lead when Toby Stevenson picked out Quigley inside the box who finished well past Tzanev.

You may also want to watch:

Quigley could have had another just after the hour mark when he headed straight at Tzanev after getting on the end of Clark's header.

The striker was again involved on 73 minutes when he flicked the ball up for himself and volleyed wide from distance.

Harry Seaden was called into action to deny substitute David Ajiboye's effort at the back post but the U's were level on 77 minutes when Bugiel fired home from inside the box after the ball had bounced back off the crossbar.

Harry Beautyman was the next to try his luck, curling an effort into the hands of Seaden from distance.

Bugiel shot over from inside the box after collecting a loose ball in the box on 86 minutes as Sutton chased a winner.

And the home side had a glorious chance to win it with a minute left of added time when Wright rounded Seaden but could only shoot wide.

Due to the replay, Dagenham's Essex Senior Cup tie with Barking will have to be rescheduled.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Seaden, W Wright, Onariase, Clark, Brundle, Kandi (Graham 84), Quigley, Stevenson, Dobson, House (Grant 62), Eleftheriou.

Unused subs: Croll, Wood, McQueen, D Wright, Luque.

