Striker McCallum earns Daggers a draw away to Sutton United

Paul McCallum of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

National League: Sutton United 1 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Dagenham & Redbridge substitute Paul McCallum earns his side a 1-1 draw away to Sutton United despite going down to 10 men in the late stages of the match.

Omar Bugiel opened the scoring for the U’s but a second-half header from McCallum cancelled his effort out and mean both sides settled for a share of the spoils even with Kenny Clark being sent off in the 71st minute at Gander Green Lane.

The hosts started brightly with experienced midfielder Kenny Davis driving a ball from long range but it went sailing over the bar before Daggers Sam Deering gave away a free-kick on the edge of the box shortly after.

Ross Milsom fired the free-kick wide and then it was the visitors turn to go close in the sixth minute of play as Mitch Brundle had his header tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis.

The U’s forward David Adjiboye headed over from close range in the 10th minute but four minutes later they were rewarded for their early domination.

Striker Omar Bugiel headed home a cross in from former Arsenal youngster Craig Eastmond to give his side a 1-0 lead over Dagenham.

Former Dagenham loanee Ben Goodliffe had a low shot following a corner which was saved by his former team-mate Elliot Justham in between the sticks before Milsom was denied from a free-kick once again as Justham tipped it over.

Dagenham had a free-kick of their own in the 29th minute but former Dover Athletic midfielder Brundle fired directly at the wall before Myles Weston sliced an effort wide of the goal.

Harry Beautyman, Louis John, Goodliffe and Bugiel all went very close before the half-time whistle blew with Sutton leading 1-0 after a dominant first-half.

Early in the second-half Sutton picked up where they left off as Ajiboye with broke away and fired his shot wide before Daggers tried to find an equaliser through Scott Wilson but his effort was blocked by defender Goodliffe.

It was then bad news for Daryl McMahon’s men as new signing Joey Jones limped off with what looked like a hamstring injury and was replaced by Will Wright.

In the 66th minute of play attacking midfielder Sam Deering floated the ball into the area and substitute Paul McCallum generated enough power on the header for it to loop over Bouzanis to level the score at 1-1 and grab his first goal for the club.

Only five minutes later Daggers defender Kenny Clark was handed a second yellow card meaning they were reduced to 10 men for the final stages of the match.

Shot-stopper Justham was called into action and forced to deny both midfielders Beautyman and Eastmond as Sutton ramped up the pressure once again.

Sutton United: Bouzanis, Goodliffe, John, Ajiboye, Davis, Bugiel, Beautyman, Randall (Barden 68), Eastmond, Milsom, Olaofe (Kealy 85).

Unused subs: Wyatt, Dundas, Sho-Silva.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Weston, Jones (Wright 57), Clark, Croll, Johnson, Ogogo, Brundle, Deering (Adams 74), Balanta (McCallum 46), Wilson.

Unused subs: Strizovic and Saunders.