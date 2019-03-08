Taylor wants to determine his strongest Daggers side

Harold Odametey of Dagenham and Trialist of Southend battle for the ball (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Peter Taylor will be using the final week of pre-season friendlies to determine his starting line-up for the opening day of the campaign.

The Daggers will welcome a West Ham United XI to Victoria Road on Friday evening, before making the short trip to Hornchurch on Saturday.

And the boss is keen for his squad to all show why they should be starting against newly-promoted Woking on Saturday, August 3.

"We're still looking to see what is going to be our best line-up, so still plenty to do," Taylor said.

"Of course now is the time you don't want to get injuries, so you're always wary of that.

"The players that don't play here will play the following day, that's the plan, but again I'm just looking to keep chopping and changing. Put players in different positions.

"We've mainly gone 4-4-2 this pre-season, I'm not going to change too much about that at the minute. I'll look at the individuals to show me what they're capable of.

"They have to perform in a disciplined way, they know what we're looking for, and at certain times it doesn't happen and it does frustrate you."

Defender Kenny Clark is expected to return to the line-up for one of those clashes after missing a number of pre-season fixtures due to precaution.

"He should be fit for Friday against West Ham, as people know he's a very important player for us and we don't want to take chances," said Taylor.

They will also hope to pick up no further injuries ahead of the 2019/20 National League season.

Taylor added: "There was a little bit of a worry with Chike Kandi, but we're hoping it was just a kick rather than a strain.

"Slow improvements on the fitness, to keep the ball, as I still think we can pass the ball around.

"At the end of last season we were passing the ball around a lot better than we are at the minute and I don't understand that so much.

"If it's just pre-season and we're getting the cobwebs out of the way, then I can live with that."

The boss, however, is confident his squad are improving with each match.

"They learn from their mistakes, I think there has been an improvement already, the Charlton goals were very disappointing," he said.