Taylor insists he shares Freund’s goal in wanting promotion for Daggers next term

Dagenham & Redbridge players celebrate Chike Kandi's goal against Eastleigh

Executive chairman revealed in statement last week Essex club would be looking to secure return to Football League next term

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor

Peter Taylor does not feel any extra pressure from Dagenham & Redbridge executive chairman Peter B. Freund publicly stating promotion is the goal next season, admitting that is his target too.

Ahead of the match against Eastleigh on Good Friday, Daggers released a statement from Freund which set out an updated vision for the Essex club.

In the statement, Freund confirmed the target for next season would be to secure a return to Football League for the Victoria Road outfit.

With Daggers looking set to finish in the bottom half after a rollercoaster season this term, it is set to be a busy summer if boss Taylor is to make that goal a reality.

Chike Kandi of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the second goal for his team and celebrates against Eastleigh

And the experienced manager insists he shares Freund's vision in wanting Daggers to go up next term.

Speaking after the win over Eastleigh, Taylor said: “As any manager at any club in the National League would say, promotion is always you're objective.

“That's what we have to try to do next season, but we know we have to keep improving.”

If Daggers are to challenge for promotion next term, they could do with carrying some momentum over from the end of the campaign.

In recent weeks, the Essex club have taken points off of Fylde, Ebbsfleet United and Eastleigh – all of whom have been involved in the race to make the play-offs this term.

Daggers have a chance to take points off another promotion hopeful when they host Solihull Moors on Saturday and Taylor is pleased with the form his side seem to be ending the term in.

“It's nice that we're in a position where we know we're not going to get relegated, which is something we all feared,” he added.

“That is something which put us under a bit of pressure and we knew we were better than that, but we had to get the points.

“When we got the point at Fylde and the point against Barrow, things began to look much rosier.

“We had a great win at Ebbsfleet and another last Friday against Eastleigh. The boys have worked incredibly hard for it and deserve to play without pressure.”

Daggers will aim to end the term on a high against Solihull as they target another win over a promotion hopeful.