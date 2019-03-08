Taylor heaps praise on Daggers stopper Justham after taking player of the season award

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge

Daggers boss also delighted with runner-up Conor Wilkinson

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor

Peter Taylor has lavished praise on Elliot Justham after the keeper was named Dagenham & Redbridge's player of the year.

After a stellar campaign in the Vanarama National League, the 28-year-old was honoured by being announced as the winner of the personal prize.

Justham kept 11 league clean sheets in total and also produced a string of top saves throughout the campaign to help the Essex club earn valuable points.

And Daggers boss Taylor was delighted his to see his top stopper honoured, believing Justham to be a worthy winner of the award.

“Elliot has been absolutely outstanding not only as a goalkeeper, but also as a professional,” said the 66-year-old.

“He's good around the place and gets on to the young players to make sure they keep their standards up.

“Elliot is a really good professional and I know he had a very frustrating time last season, so I'm delighted for him to play a lot this season.”

Justham pipped Conor Wilkinson to the award, with the forward finishing in second place.

The striker only arrived from Gillingham in November, initially on loan before making the switch permanent in January.

The 24-year-old, though, has made a huge impact having netted 12 goals in just 24 appearances for the Essex club.

His final goal of the season was an exquisite one as he chipped in from 25 yards in a 1-1 draw at home to runners-up Solihull Moors on the last day of the season.

And Taylor says he is delighted with Wilkinson's contribution since arriving at Victoria Road.

“We know Conor has goals in him and he's a tremendous finisher,” added the Daggers manager.

“He doesn't need too many chances and he took his goal against Solihull superbly.

“He came second in the player of the season awards which is great for someone who came in late in the season.”

Taylor will want to hold on to Justham and Wilkinson for next season, but the pair are said to attracing interest from Football League clubs.