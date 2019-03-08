Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Taylor heaps praise on Daggers stopper Justham after taking player of the season award

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 May 2019

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers boss also delighted with runner-up Conor Wilkinson

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Peter Taylor has lavished praise on Elliot Justham after the keeper was named Dagenham & Redbridge's player of the year.

After a stellar campaign in the Vanarama National League, the 28-year-old was honoured by being announced as the winner of the personal prize.

Justham kept 11 league clean sheets in total and also produced a string of top saves throughout the campaign to help the Essex club earn valuable points.

And Daggers boss Taylor was delighted his to see his top stopper honoured, believing Justham to be a worthy winner of the award.

“Elliot has been absolutely outstanding not only as a goalkeeper, but also as a professional,” said the 66-year-old.

“He's good around the place and gets on to the young players to make sure they keep their standards up.

“Elliot is a really good professional and I know he had a very frustrating time last season, so I'm delighted for him to play a lot this season.”

You may also want to watch:

Justham pipped Conor Wilkinson to the award, with the forward finishing in second place.

The striker only arrived from Gillingham in November, initially on loan before making the switch permanent in January.

The 24-year-old, though, has made a huge impact having netted 12 goals in just 24 appearances for the Essex club.

His final goal of the season was an exquisite one as he chipped in from 25 yards in a 1-1 draw at home to runners-up Solihull Moors on the last day of the season.

And Taylor says he is delighted with Wilkinson's contribution since arriving at Victoria Road.

“We know Conor has goals in him and he's a tremendous finisher,” added the Daggers manager.

“He doesn't need too many chances and he took his goal against Solihull superbly.

“He came second in the player of the season awards which is great for someone who came in late in the season.”

Taylor will want to hold on to Justham and Wilkinson for next season, but the pair are said to attracing interest from Football League clubs.

Most Read

Six teenage girls arrested on suspicion of affray in Dagenham

Dagenham Road. Picture: Google.

Dagenham man fined for loud 50th party vows not to have another shindig until he is 100

Colin was fined almost £2k. Picture: COLIN PLATT

Gangster Roy Shaw features in new book aimed at ‘setting the record straight’

RoyShaw being congratulated after his first round victory over Donny 'The Bull' Adams in 1975. Pic: PA

Jailed for life: Barking drug dealer who murdered teenager in revenge attack

Adebayo Amusa. Picture: Suffolk Police

East Ham school shortlisted by international lawyers for competition

Brampton Academy

Most Read

Six teenage girls arrested on suspicion of affray in Dagenham

Dagenham Road. Picture: Google.

Dagenham man fined for loud 50th party vows not to have another shindig until he is 100

Colin was fined almost £2k. Picture: COLIN PLATT

Gangster Roy Shaw features in new book aimed at ‘setting the record straight’

RoyShaw being congratulated after his first round victory over Donny 'The Bull' Adams in 1975. Pic: PA

Jailed for life: Barking drug dealer who murdered teenager in revenge attack

Adebayo Amusa. Picture: Suffolk Police

East Ham school shortlisted by international lawyers for competition

Brampton Academy

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Taylor heaps praise on Daggers stopper Justham after taking player of the season award

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Gangster Roy Shaw features in new book aimed at ‘setting the record straight’

RoyShaw being congratulated after his first round victory over Donny 'The Bull' Adams in 1975. Pic: PA

Barking and Dagenham anti-racism campaigners deliver aid to Calais refugees

Anti-racism activists made a trip to Calais and Dunkirk to deliver aid to refugees on Saturday. Picture: BARKING AND DAGENHAM STAND UP TO RACISM

Cricket: Bell-Drummond ton sends Essex to defeat

Sir Alastair Cook of Essex prepares to sweep the ball during Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Kent County Cricket Ground on 5th May 2019

SSE Women’s FA Cup Final: West Ham’s Beard ‘so proud’

West Ham manager Matt Beard consoles his players after the Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists