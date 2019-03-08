Taylor criticises fringe Daggers players after defeat at Braintree

Victoria Road side named much-changed side for trip to Iron and came away with a 2-0 loss

Peter Taylor was disappointed the fringe players in his Dagenham & Redbridge squad failed to shine in a 2-0 defeat at already relegated Braintree Town in the Vanarama National League.

With the game on Easter Monday little more than a dead rubber, Taylor made 11 changes to his team as the Victoria Road side made the trip to Cressing Road.

The Daggers boss had hoped some of those that played would make the most of their chance to impress.

Instead, the Victoria Road side saw a four-game unbeaten run come to an end after Alfie Cerulli and Mo Sagaf netted in the second half for the Iron.

And boss Taylor was far from pleased with what he saw from his charges away to their Essex rivals.

He told the club website: “The players had a golden opportunity to show me what they're capable of and to show me they should be in my plans for next season, but I don't think too many grabbed it.

“It was very hot and the pitch was bumpy, so it wasn't an easy situation for to come into and some of those who played hadn't played regularly, but that's why I wanted to look at them for 90 minutes.

“I wanted to look at as many of them for as long as I possibly could so that when I sort out my retained list, I can say to those players that they're in it or not in it for these reasons.”

A total of 370 Daggers fans made the trip to Braintree for the derby between the two Essex rivals and no doubt would have been disappointed with what they saw.

Taylor apologised to the supporters for his side's poor display, but went on to state they should not have been too surprised to see a much-changed Daggers XI play.

“I'm not hiding the fact that I'm not happy with the performance; it wasn't good enough and I am sorry to the supporters that spent good money to come and see us,” he added.

“However, that's not a reason for me to play my best XI and not see the players I wanted to have a look at.

“I made it very clear what I was going to do and I wasn't hiding that fact, so it shouldn't have been a surprise to anyone going to Braintree.”